Highlights Promotion to League One may pose financial challenges for Wrexham due to higher player wages.

Competing with big-name clubs like Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County could make success even harder in League One.

Despite financial losses, Wrexham's revenue has increased significantly, thanks in part to the success of the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes Wrexham AFC could face major barriers to success if they are promoted to League One.

The Red Dragons are currently in a strong position to claim one of three automatic promotion spots available in League Two, sitting second in the table with 79 points and five points ahead of MK Dons in fourth.

In fact, promotion could be confirmed as soon as Saturday if Wrexham win their home tie against Forest Green Rovers, and MK Dons and Barrow fail to win against Mansfield Town and Gillingham respectively.

The prospect of back-to-back promotions is one which will have fans very excited and the club's latest accounts show how it has so far enjoyed the financial clout to attract good players under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

For the year ending June 30, 2023, in which Phil Parkinson's side won the National League title, Wrexham's wage bill stood at £6.9m, according to a statement on the club's website.

It's almost certain that figure will be even higher in League Two, with the manager adding the likes of former Republic of Ireland international James McClean and ex-Premier League striker Steven Fletcher to his ranks following promotion.

During his near three-year stint at the Racecourse, Parkinson has often relied on luring players from higher levels to help the club battle at the top of the table.

However, Maguire thinks Wrexham could struggle to replicate that success in League One as the wages of Championship talent will be too much for them to afford.

League Two Table (As it stands April 10th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 42 +42 83 2 Wrexham 43 +27 79 3 Mansfield Town 42 +38 76 4 MK Dons 43 +16 74 5 Crewe Alexandra 43 +10 70 6 Barrow 41 +12 67 7 Crawley Town 42 +5 65 8 AFC Wimbledon 43 +11 62

Wrexham's transfer strategy may not work in League One

Speaking to the Fearless in Devotion podcast, the author of 'The Price of Football' said: “There certainly was a determination by the owners to accelerate Wrexham through the National League and ideally through League Two as well.

“In the National League, it is possible to recruit players from League One, pay them League One wages and get promoted as a result, because there's not the equivalent of financial fair play.

“That works in the National League and that works to a certain extent in League Two as well as you can outbid the vast majority of the clubs, given that Wrexham have got higher revenues.

“I think you then reach a plateau in League One because, no disrespect, you can't go out and sign players on Championship wages.

“The average wage in the Championship is around 12 to 14,000 pounds a week. I've got a rough idea of what Wrexham are paying, and it's nowhere near that.”

Big name clubs make competition even tougher

If the Red Dragons are unable to fork out higher wages, then it could potentially lead to the club needing to review its transfer strategy and a period of consolidation.

Maguire said the stature of other teams in League One could also make it difficult for Wrexham to compete at the top.

He said: “You have to compete with the other 23 clubs in League One if the club gets promoted.

“Then you take a look around and just look at some of the clubs who you potentially could be competing with.

“If Sheffield Wednesday get relegated, they're averaging crowds of 25,000, Derby County are there this season, and you’ve got Bolton Wanderers there this season.

“They're all clubs who are very sizable in their own right. All of a sudden, you're now on a level playing field with a significant number of clubs in League One, and it gets that much harder.”

While those challenges may be of concern, there are still many reasons to be optimistic about the club's position.

Despite suffering overall losses of £5.1m, as per the club's official website, Wrexham brought in a whopping sum of almost £10.5m in revenue during the last financial period, compared to just under £6m the previous year.

This will partly have been driven by the success of the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary, which has massively boosted the club's profile worldwide.

With a third season expected to arrive on Disney+ at the start of May, a further revenue boost could really help the club to push on if it is successfully promoted to League One.