Wrexham could scarcely have wished for a better start to life in League One, as they currently sit second only to Birmingham City in the table.

However, as nights get darker, the weather gets colder, and Christmas gifts start creeping into the shops, there is something else on the minds of footballers and football fans: the January transfer window.

Having made a good start, the Red Dragons will be one of the first teams clubs in higher divisions look to when looking to solve squad issues of their own.

Wrexham Fan Pundit, Liam Grice, has told us who he most fears losing this January, and it's one of perhaps the current crop of players that wouldn't have expected to make such an impact so far in 2024-25.

Wrexham told that they cannot lose Ryan Barnett in January window

Of all the players in the Welsh side’s squad, it is right wing-back and persistent assist-provider Ryan Barnett that the Red Dragons fan is most fearful of being tempted away.

Speaking to Football League World, Liam said: “I think based on current form it has to be Ryan Barnett.

“He’s been unplayable in recent times, and I’m sure clubs in our division and maybe higher up have been taking a look at him.

“It’d be some journey for him, obviously starting out in the National League, and then he’s risen with us and then if we don’t go up, and he gets that move to a Championship club, it would be brilliant for him.

“I hope it doesn’t [happen], because he’s been one of our crucial players this season, and he’s got three assists in his last three games, so he’s bang on form.

“He seems full of confidence, and that’s really important in a side like this that’s at the top end of the table, and I really wish that he can continue his form at Wrexham instead of leaving in January.”

Wrexham: Ryan Barnett is likely to attract interest due to current form

As with other trends in English football, the importance of full-backs being capable of contributing creatively as well as defending is filtering down through the divisions.

As such, players like Barnett, who has been operating at right wing-back for Wrexham all season and has picked up five assists, are highly desirable.

Far from the days of putting your worst player there, modern-day full-backs and wing-backs need to be technically sound, defensively aware, be capable of providing a creative spark and have the athleticism to cover an immense amount of ground up and down the flank.

Barnett, as he has shown so far this season, ticks those boxes and, at 25 years old, may be viewed as a player who still has room to step up another level and improve, and perhaps that is why Preston North End and Stoke City are monitoring him, as per The Telegraph.

Whether that turns into concrete interest remains to be seen, but Wrexham would no doubt rather hang on to Barnett than cash in if they can help it.

Ryan Barnett's 2024-25 Wrexham League One Stats (As Per WhoScored) Starts (Sub) 11 (0) Goals 0 Assists 5 Tackles per 90 1.9 Interceptions per 90 0.5 Key passes per 90 2.1 Dribbles per 90 0.9 Pass success rate 64.8% Stats Correct As Of October 23, 2024

Thankfully, Wrexham have the Telford-born defender under contract until the summer of 2026, putting them in a much stronger negotiating position.

However, for a player who dropped out of the Football League from Shrewsbury Town, into non-league, and has since built his way back up to the third tier, it would be difficult for Wrexham to stand in his way of making the next step-up should a reasonable offer come in.

Whilst Wrexham fans are obviously enjoying his performances for their team, there may be part of them selfishly hoping he tones it down slightly this winter, just enough for prying eyes to be diverted elsewhere.