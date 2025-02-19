Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has admitted that his side cannot compete financially with Wrexham in their efforts to sign Sam Dalby on a permanent contract.

The striker is currently on loan from the Red Dragons with Goodwin's men until the end of the season, and his current contract with the League One club is set to expire this summer.

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier this month that Dalby had rejected a new contract offer from the Red Dragons, but the Dundee United boss believes that Wrexham have now made the forward an offer the Scottish club cannot compete with.

Dundee United boss makes Wrexham admission regarding Dalby

Goodwin told The Courier: "I am led to believe that Wrexham have made him (Dalby) a very good offer and, financially, we couldn’t compete with that, with the budget and investment they have.

"Our focus, and Sam’s focus, is on him having a good end to the season.

"Of course, we will discuss his future with him, but I don’t want there to be any distractions or him thinking we are putting him under unnecessary pressure.

"We want him to enjoy his football and what will be, will be in the summer.

"We are desperate to keep him, and Sam is loving life up in Scotland.

"He knows how much we rate him at the club and his game is suited to the Premiership.

"He has already tried the lower leagues in England."

Dalby could still be an asset for Wrexham

The Red Dragons' success in recent years has been well documented, as they won back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One under the ownership of Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

However, it would be fair to say that Dalby has not been one of the stars of the show, as he made just 14 starts for Phil Parkinson's side in League Two this season.

Incredibly, the Red Dragons are now vying for a third consecutive promotion and sit third in the League One table with 15 games remaining, so it is all to play for as they look to book a spot in next season's Championship.

League One standings Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham 29 32 69 2 Wycombe 31 27 63 3 Wrexham 31 19 58 4 Stockport 32 19 57

But while Dalby was not one of Wrexham's best assets in either the National League or League Two, there is no reason why he could not play a key role for Parkinson's side next term, regardless of which division they are in.

Since moving to Dundee United on loan, Dalby has been handed plenty of playing time and has repaid the faith instilled in him by Goodwin as he has got himself on the scoresheet on a regular basis.

In fact, having notched 11 goals in 23 league outings, the man on loan from Wrexham is the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership, which shows just how much he has developed during his loan spell so far.