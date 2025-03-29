Wrexham AFC are looking to secure three successive promotions as they battle it out at the top of League One.

The Red Dragons have had to concede the top spot to Birmingham City, whose consistency has proven too much for them to overcome. However, they are now directly competing with Wycombe Wanderers for the second automatic promotion spot, although a host of other teams are lining up behind the pair, ready to strike if they slip up.

Of course, if they fail to secure that spot, they can still rely on the play-offs, though as everyone knows, they are always an unpredictable set of fixtures.

Regardless of promotion, the summer will prove pivotal once again and Phil Parkinson will be hoping Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will give him the tools he needs.

The Championship would undoubtedly require several key additions, whereas League One would offer the opportunity to fine-tune their squad more gradually.

With this in mind, Football League World have outlined a dream summer window in terms of ins and outs.

Out - Paul Mullin

Paul Mullin has been one of the catalysts for Wrexham's rise through the divisions, with his goalscoring on another planet during his seasons in the National League and League Two.

In his first three years with the club, he scored 88 goals, but it's fair to say that his 2024-25 season has not gone how anyone would have planned or predicted.

Paul Mullin Wrexham AFC Stats Until 2023-24 Season (As per TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2021/22 39 28 - 2022/23 51 46 3 2023/24 43 26 8

Pre-season spinal surgery saw Mullin have a slow start to the season as he was eased into action, but in his opening 26 games of the current campaign, he netted just three goals, which you wouldn't have expected from previous season's numbers.

The former Cambridge United striker hasn't featured since a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage in January, and the arrivals of Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez have played a significant role in this - it’s difficult to see how Parkinson can reintegrate him into the side given his current struggles.

For this reason, the club should consider moving him on in the summer, with a move back to League Two being the right step for the 30-year-old, where he has excelled before - it will be hard to see for Wrexham fans who idolise the striker, but it will be for the best.

Ollie Palmer - Out

Unfortunately, it is a similar story for Mullin's partner in crime, Ollie Palmer.

The striker has become another casualty of the Red Dragons' rise through the divisions, with his last appearance also coming in the defeat to Stevenage.

FLW's Wrexham pundit Liam Grice has stated that "his time at the club is over," and it’s hard to argue against that assessment.

His current contract runs until 2026, meaning Wrexham can demand a transfer fee to part ways with him. However, given his age and the minimal contribution he has made this season, that fee is likely to be modest.

George Abbott - In

George Abbott has had an unbelievable season on loan at Notts County and will be returning to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

A naturally gifted midfielder, he has proven to be a real threat going forward, with 10 goal involvements in all competitions. However, he is also solid defensively and isn’t afraid to get stuck in to win back possession.

A younger player, he is exactly what Wrexham need to rejuvenate their squad and would be an ideal fit, having previously played in a back-three system for the Magpies.

Whether Spurs would be willing to sell him remains uncertain, but if not, a loan deal could benefit both parties.

With Matty James, George Dobson, and Oliver Rathbone as their current options, Abbott could learn from these more experienced players and gradually help elevate Wrexham to the next level, and being 19 years of age, the sky is the limit for the England youth international.

James Tilley - In

James Tilley may not be the most exciting option for Wrexham to pursue on paper, given he's playing in League Two, but he would be a solid addition, especially if they remain in League One.

The 26-year-old has reinvented himself as a wing-back this season for AFC Wimbledon and would provide an ideal competition for the ageing James McClean, who you'd imagine will still be going next season at the ripe old age of 36.

A dynamic player with a strong ability to dribble and deliver delightful crosses, he closely resembles Ryan Barnett - who now has competition from January addition Ryan Longman - on the opposite side.<