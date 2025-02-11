Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has weighed in on Wrexham's automatic promotion chances, following the Red Dragons' shaky League One form.

Phil Parkinson's men still sit third in the League One table, just four points behind the top-two spots, but have managed just one win in their last four third-tier outings.

On Tuesday night, the Red Dragons could slip to fourth, if promotion rivals Stockport County are able to defeat Bristol Rovers, who are just five points above the relegation zone.

Parkinson's side will have two games in hand over Stockport following Tuesday's fixtures, but will have ground to make up in League One, following their EFL Trophy quarter-final clash with Bolton Wanderers.

Goodman assesses Wrexham's automatic promotion chances

Goodman was asked by OLBG if Wrexham's automatic promotion chances are fading away and said: "Wrexham are definitely not out of it at all.

"Wycombe have to play eight games against teams from the top nine, which won't be easy.

"To add a bit more context, they haven't lost a single game against anybody from the bottom half this season but have only managed to beat five teams from the top half.

"It's all to play for.

"But Wrexham's Achilles heal is their away form against top-half teams, having not won any of their seven matches on the road against those sides.

"I don't think you can rule Stockport out as they've won five in a row, recorded an impressive win against Leyton Orient and are in a good place.

"It could be a three-horse race.

"I really thought Huddersfield Town would be the team to kick on, but they've lost the last three games, and it looks like the wheels are coming off.

"I'm surprised as they've signed two brilliant League One strikers in Dion Charles and Joe Taylor.

"The defeat against Northampton Town will be a sore one.

"Huddersfield do have to play some of the teams towards the bottom end of the table, but we're at a stage of the season where momentum is so important, and I'd back Stockport County over Huddersfield Town.

"It could become a four-horse race for one spot, though."

Wrexham need to turn their League One form around

Birmingham City have emerged as League One's runaway leaders, and are four points clear of second place Wycombe with a game in hand.

But aside from Blues, there is a fierce battle brewing for the third tier's other automatic promotion spot, as alluded to by Goodman.

If Wrexham are intent on beating the likes of Wycombe, Stockport and Huddersfield to second place, they will simply have to enjoy an extended run of good form.

While the Red Dragons did win at Crawley Town last time out in League One, they had previously endured a three-game winless streak, which included defeats to strugglers Shrewsbury Town and Stevenage.

With 17 games left to play, Parkinson's men can simply not afford another run of poor results, and they will also need to address their away form.

The Red Dragons can be proud of the fact that they boast the best home record in League One, but they have won just 16 points from 13 games on away soil.

Saturday's trip to Northampton offers Parkinson's men an opportunity to turn that form on the road around, and a chance to show that they really could be good enough to achieve what would be an extraordinary feat of three back-to-back promotions from the National League to the Championship.