Former Wrexham manager Dean Saunders has admitted he doesn't see his old club spending big during the January transfer window.

Since the well documented takeover by Hollywood duo Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in 2020, the Red Dragons have made eye-catching signings, such as the addition of experienced EFL goalscorer Paul Mullin, while they were a National League side in 2021.

The Welsh outfit managed back-to-back promotions from the fifth tier to League One in 2022 to 2023, and are currently vying for an even more impressive third promotion in a row, which would take them to the Championship.

The Red Dragons have been going well in League One so far, and sit third in the table after winning 28 points from 14 games, having not lost since a 1-0 defeat to Stevenage on 1st October, while transfer activity in January could aid their promotion push.

League One standings as of 11/11 Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Wycombe 14 16 32 2 Birmingham 13 12 30 3 Wrexham 14 12 28 4 Barnsley 14 5 25 5 Lincoln 14 4 25 6 Stockport 15 8 24

Saunders makes Red Dragons transfer admission

The 60-year-old exclusively told Football League World: "I expect the team to push on and cement a top six position as we head towards the end of the year.

"The league is competitive, and they have a couple of injuries at the minute, so need to get some of the players back.

"I don’t see them going big in January, but if injuries continue to occur, then they may find an opportunity if the right player becomes available."

As alluded to by Saunders, Phil Parkinson has seen prominent members of his squad suffer from injury, such as striker Jack Marriott, who is out until 2025 after suffering a broken leg during a training session in October, as per BBC Sport, while fellow forward Steven Fletcher is also out with a knee problem.

The Red Dragons responded to such a setback by completing the free agent signing of former Bolton Wanderers man Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, while experienced midfielder Matty James was brought in as cover for the injured George Evans.

Should Parkinson's side suffer yet more injuries amid the incredibly competitive and congested winter months of League One, then it is easy to envisage the club completing similar deals during the January transfer window.

Wrexham do not need to be busy in the transfer market

Aside from bringing in necessary injury cover, and perhaps enhancing their strength in depth, the Red Dragons do not need to be especially busy in the transfer market come January.

Although this is a Red Dragons side who were competing in non-league just two seasons ago, they are well-equipped to compete in the upper echelons of League One, and boast high quality players among their ranks.

For example, summer signing Dan Scarr, who is becoming an increasingly regular feature in Parkinson's defence, made 28 Championship appearances for Plymouth Argyle last season, which demonstrates that he is more than capable of producing the goods at third tier level.

Even veteran James McClean was simply far too good for League Two last season, and made 12 contributions in the fourth tier despite playing predominantly as a wing-back, having played at Championship level just one campaign previously for Wigan Athletic.

McClean is proving to be a predictably handy player for the Red Dragons in League One too, and is an example of why the Red Dragons needn't spend big at the turn of the year.