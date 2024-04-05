Wrexham AFC are in strong contention to achieve back-to-back promotions as they head into the final stage of their League Two campaign.

Phil Parkinson's side are currently third in the table and, if they manage to hold their nerve, reaching League One would represent a good return on the large investment made by owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Despite their success, some pundits have cast doubts on whether the Red Dragons will be able to challenge again if they get to the third tier.

However, one person who believes they can reach the Championship is Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony, and he's also made a bold prediction on just how fast they can get there.

League Two Table (As it stands April 3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 40 +39 77 2 Mansfield Town 40 +40 73 3 Wrexham 41 +23 73 4 MK Dons 42 +14 71 5 Barrow 40 +14 67 6 Crewe Alexandra 41 +9 66 7 Crawley Town 40 +5 62 8 Morecambe 41 -7 60

MacAnthony says Wrexham could reach second tier very soon

Speaking to talkSPORT, Posh owner MacAnthony said: “I said to my wife three years ago, when this whole thing started, they will be in the Championship in four years’ time.

“She was like: ‘It’s never going to happen’. And I'm like: ‘Trust me, they will be in the Championship, and we’ll probably be in League One’.

“They'll be in the Championship because they can pay seven, eight or nine grand a week on players and we can't. That’s the dynamic of the game.”

Discussing his thoughts on the club’s owners, he said: “I have respect for anyone who comes in and spends very little of their own money, then turns a project into being worth a lot more money.

“If they sell Wrexham tomorrow, they will make a nice hefty profit.”

Wrexham’s value has increased significantly since Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over after injecting an initial investment of £2m in February 2021.

It was recently revealed by board advisor Shaun Harvey that the North Wales sides' worth has now jumped to £9m.

But while MacAnthony expressed his admiration for what the Hollywood pair have achieved, he does have one gripe related to the club.

Posh owner slams 'nauseating' Wrexham media coverage

The Peterborough chairman has criticised the media for the amount of coverage given to Wrexham in comparison to other EFL clubs.

He said: “The only thing that irritates me about the whole Wrexham thing isn't Wrexham themselves…it's the media.

“You open up a newspaper, or you look at The Athletic, I read them most days because I’m an EFL owner, and they cover a lot of EFL stuff.

“But every week in League Two, there’s stuff about Wrexham and it's nonstop.

“It's nauseating, and I get why they're doing it because they want an American audience to read it. But at the end of the day, there are 72 of us out there.”

There's little doubt that media coverage of Wrexham has increased astronomically since the Hollywood takeover.

For their part, the Red Dragons will argue that it's also helped to shine a wider spotlight on other clubs in the National League and League Two.

While it's understandable that other EFL owners might be looking at their large column inches with envy, the media bandwagon surrounding Wrexham is showing no signs of slowing down in the near future.