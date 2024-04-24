Highlights Arthur Okonkwo's loan deal at Wrexham proved crucial in their promotion push, with impressive stats to back it up.

Wrexham AFC fans were in jubilant spirits on the weekend as they continued to celebrate their club being promoted to League One.

As supporters partied in fancy dress outfits in the away end following the Red Dragons' 3-0 win over Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road, it was easy to forget that this season could have gone very differently for Phil Parkinson's side.

The club were rocked at the beginning of the campaign when former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster announced that he would be retiring from football for a second time.

It followed a shaky start to life in League Two for Wrexham as they conceded 13 goals in their opening four games.

Foster's sudden departure in August, which came just two months after he signed a new contract, could have been disastrous.

That was until Arthur Okonkwo was brought in on loan from Arsenal to replace him and quickly became a key figure in their promotion push, making 35 league appearances and keeping 14 clean sheets (as per FootyStats).

With his contract at the Gunners due to run out this summer, there has been a big clamour for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to splash the cash to sign him on a permanent basis after he was named in the League Two Team of the Year.

However, some fans seem convinced he could be on his way elsewhere after a video was shared on social media following the club's win at Crewe.

Arthur Okonkwo's 2023/24 League Two stats (As of April 23rd, 2024 - per FotMob) Games 35 Minutes played 3105 Clean sheets 14 Saves 107 Save percentage 78.7% Penalties saved 1

Okonkwo's body language could give clue to his future

The footage posted by the RobRyanRed podcast on X/Twitter showed Okonkwo looking slightly embarrassed after the final whistle as supporters chanted for him to "sign the contract".

One fan replied: "That’s the face of someone not signing the contract", while another said: "Looks to me like a player who knows he’s going elsewhere."

Of course, it could be that the 22-year-old is just a bit shy after being thrust into the limelight at Hollywood-owned Wrexham, but media reports have added to speculation that he won't be at the Racecourse next season.

An article by the Daily Mail suggests Wrexham are facing tough competition for the stopper's signature, with reported interest from Premier League and Championship sides.

Okonkwo is also understood to have suitors elsewhere in Europe after a successful spell on loan in Austria with Sturm Graz in 2023.

According to the report, Arsenal have not offered the keeper a new deal, meaning they would not be due any compensation. This will also make him an attractive prospect for many clubs.

Keeper is worth breaking the bank for Reynolds and McElhenney

There is an expectation that if Okonkwo were to stay at Wrexham, then it would require the club to make him one of its top earners.

This could in turn lead to a wider review of its wage structure if other key men like Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee were to demand parity with the goalkeeper.

However, Reynolds and McElhenney are likely to have to up their spending regardless if they want to challenge for promotion again in League One.

The number one spot is a key position where any signing can make or break a team's prospects.

In Okonkwo, Wrexham know they have a player capable of cutting it in the division, and potentially at the next level.

If they fail to secure his signature, and he goes elsewhere, the search for another keeper could be unsettling for their tight defensive unit.

It gives all the more reason why the owners should do everything in their power to ensure he stays.