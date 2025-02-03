League One promotion challengers Wrexham have announced the departure of wing-back Anthony Forde, who has left the club via mutual consent.

The 31-year-old joined the Red Dragons during the summer of 2022, and went on to make a total of 61 appearances for the club prior to his departure.

His contract at the Racecourse Ground was set to expire next summer, but the club have released Forde via mutual consent late on in the winter transfer window.

Wrexham announce Anthony Forde departure ahead of transfer window closing

The Red Dragons announced the right-wing-back's departure via X: "All at Wrexham AFC would like to wish back-to-back promotion winner Anthony Forde the best of luck for the future, after he left the club today (Monday) by mutual consent."

Forde played a pivotal role when Phil Parkinson's men lifted the 2023 National League title following a stunning 2022/23 season in which they won a remarkable tally of 111 points, as he made 31 fifth tier appearances, and scored three goals in the process.

The former Oxford United man then played his part as the Red Dragons went on to win promotion from League Two to League One last campaign, notching one goal and one assist in 14 fourth tier outings.

But latterly, Forde saw his role in North Wales transition to that of a bit-part player, as he did not make any League One appearances for Wrexham, but he did create two assists in four EFL Trophy outings earlier this term.

A mutual parting of ways will allow Forde to sign for another club as a free agent in the coming weeks and months, whereas if he remained at the North Wales outfit under contract, he would only be able to sign for clubs overseas whose windows are still open or with non-league sides.

Anthony Forde will be fondly remembered by the Wrexham faithful

Following Saturday afternoon's 2-1 victory over Crawley Town, the Red Dragons sit third in the third tier table, and just four points behind the automatic promotion spots.

For now, Parkinson and co will have their eyes firmly set on winning what could be a truly incredible third consecutive promotion from the National League all the way to the Championship.

But whatever happens between now and the end of the current campaign, Red Dragons supporters will never forget the contributions of Forde, whose efforts have already helped their club on their way towards two promotions.

The feel-good rise of the North Wales outfit under the ownership of Hollywood duo Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds has been well documented by Disney's Welcome To Wrexham series.

Such success would not have been possible without the efforts of players such as Forde, who served Parkinson's side well in both non-league and the EFL, and will be fondly remembered by the Racecourse Ground faithful.

Should the Red Dragons win yet another promotion come the end of the current campaign, it would be their biggest achievement yet, but Forde should never be forgotten for what he offered the club in both the National League and League Two.