Wrexham AFC director Humphrey Ker has insisted Paul Mullin still has a "huge future" with the club despite enduring a difficult campaign, which has seen him lose his place in Phil Parkinson's side.

Mullin, who first signed for Wrexham after leaving Cambridge United in the summer of 2021, spearheaded the ambitious Welsh side's stunning ascent from the National League to English football's third-tier and, on the pitch, is the poster boy of the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny era.

The striker scored a staggering 79 goals across all competitions in his first two seasons with the club, leading them to promotion to League Two in his second. Mullin then recorded 24 League Two strikes to guide Wrexham to a second straight promotion last term, but he has struggled this time around.

His start was disrupted after undergoing back surgery in pre-season, and he hasn't been able to get going. Mullin has scored just three times in league action for the promotion hopefuls, starting only nine times and losing his place in Parkinson's side.

Paul Mullin's Wrexham AFC stats across all competitions via FotMob, as of March 31 Appearances 172 Goals 110 Assists 7

The 30-year-old has not played for Wrexham in over two months and his last appearance in a matchday squad was as an unused substitute in the 2-1 win at Mansfield Town on February 23. Wrexham signed both Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez in January, which has pushed Mullin down Parkinson's pecking order, and supporters have tipped the forward to move on from the Stok Cae Ras this summer.

However, there could still be life in Mullin's Wrexham career.

Wrexham AFC chief Humphrey Ker makes big claim on Paul Mullin's future

Questions have been asked of Mullin's future, particularly with Wrexham now edging closer to promotion to the Championship.

However, Ker is sticking by Mullin and he believes the Liverpudlian still has a "huge future" with the club and is capable of scoring goals in the Championship next season, should Wrexham get there.

Ker told the Fearless in Devotion podcast: "Paul, I think, he had two very disrupted pre-seasons - back-to-back seasons.

“Last season he came into his own, had that incredible run to the end of the season, and fired us to promotion in that run-in. Then, this season, he had big surgery in the summer and it has taken time for him to get back.

"Ultimately, this season has not gone the way that any of us thought it was going to, or any of us wanted to go for Paul. But, I think there is still a huge future for him at the club.

"I think there is still the prospect of a really great pre-season. Phil has shown that players can play their way into this team, and have done. Look at Jack Marriott, who was brought in as kind of a back-up to Paul in League Two.

"He started the season on fire, very unfortunate to get injured, has continued to work very hard and made himself the choice off the bench. At the start of the season people would have thought he would be further down the pecking order than he is, but his hard work and determination have got him to where he is.

"For Paul there is absolutely a route back into the first team via hard work, good pre-season, going again next year. We always felt that he is someone that can score goals in the Championship, because he scored goals in those FA Cup games against Championship teams. I think it is very much in his hands to fight his way back in."

Wrexham AFC's remaining League One matches

Wrexham made it five victories from six with a 2-0 win at Exeter City on Saturday afternoon, and are brimming with momentum at exactly the right time.

The Red Dragons are next in action away to relegation-bound Cambridge tomorrow evening before welcoming another struggling side in Burton Albion on Saturday.

Two more sides in and around the relegation picture then await in Wigan Athletic and Bristol Rovers, representing a viable opportunity to come away from their opening four fixtures in April with maximum points.

It's going to be a tricky finale for Wrexham, who have two play-off hopefuls in Blackpool and Charlton Athletic to face along with a trip to Lincoln City on the final day.

However, it's in their hands. Parkinson's side are currently second with a three-point advantage over third-placed Wycombe Wanderers, though the Chairboys do have the benefit of a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

Their run-in, mind you, is largely favourable and could well see them join Birmingham City in the Championship next term.

It will be interesting to see if Mullin can have any impact before the season ends and make more vital contributions to Wrexham's continued ascent.