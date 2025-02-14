Carlton Palmer has revealed that he wouldn’t be surprised if Paul Mullin leaves Wrexham in the summer despite his status as a modern-day legend at the Racecourse Ground.

The 30-year-old striker joined the Welsh side early on in their journey under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, as he gave up League One football to drop to the National League.

Since then, Mullin has gone on to star for the Red Dragons, which included scoring 62 goals across two seasons as Wrexham won promotion to League Two and then immediately to the third tier.

Paul Mullin struggles to maintain brilliant form in League One

However, the current campaign has been much tougher for Mullin, with the ex-Cambridge United man having found the net just twice in 26 league games.

Even though Phil Parkinson’s side are in the mix for promotion, the lack of a clinical goalscorer prompted the club to sign Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez in the recent January transfer window.

League One Table (as of 14/2/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 28 31 66 2 Wycombe Wanderers 29 25 59 3 Wrexham 29 18 55 4 Stockport County 31 17 54

So, Mullin is going to struggle for a regular place in the XI, although he will no doubt back himself to rediscover his best form in the coming weeks and months.

Carlton Palmer discusses Paul Mullin’s Wrexham future

Whilst the only concern for all connected to the club is winning promotion right now, Mullin’s situation could cast doubt on his future beyond this season.

And, speaking to FLW, ex-England international Palmer explained to FLW that a move may benefit all parties, even given the high regard the striker is held in at Wrexham.

“We’ll have to wait and see. He has not had the best of seasons, and obviously as you step up through the leagues, it becomes different, and he has also been hampered by injury.

“He is 30, but he is under contract until 2027, so he still has a couple of more seasons at the football club. Obviously, as you start to get older, you want to play, you want to play regularly, and as you’re coming up the leagues, you have to look at where your standard is.

“As a player you don’t want to be sitting on the bench, and as Wrexham progress and look to push on, I think this is a tough call for them this time around as to whether they can get automatic promotion, but they’re going to be in the play-offs, so they will have a shot at going up.

“I think it’s probably likely they will have a conversation with Mullin in the summer, and say to him that it’s better that he moves on. If they get promotion, that would be a step too far for him, so that conversation would have to be had.

“But, as I say, he is under contract until 2027, so we will wait and see what happens, but he has picked up injuries, and when that happens, others come in. But, when he has started, he hasn’t been as prolific as he previously was, but the standard gets higher, the defending gets better, and sentiment goes out of football very quickly, even though he is an icon at Wrexham.”

Wrexham are back in action at Northampton Town on Saturday as they look to close the gap on second-placed Wycombe Wanderers.