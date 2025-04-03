Wrexham, Burnley and Middlesbrough are among six teams eyeing out-of-contract Rangers forward Tom Lawerence.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail, who also credit West Brom, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers with an interest.

The outlet also confirms that Lawrence is attracting interest from abroad, only increasing the difficulty of landing his signature.

All those, plus the possibility of him signing a new deal at Ibrox, set up a busy summer of decisions for the 31-year-old.

Rangers star Tom Lawrence attracting interest from the Championship and beyond

Lawrence signed for Rangers from Derby County in 2022 and is currently having his best season to date for the Scottish side, netting six goals in all competitions including two in the Europa League against Lyon and FCSB.

But, perhaps on account of him having a quiet couple of seasons before that, his contract has been allowed to run down until its final few months, a situation which the aforementioned clubs have been alerted to.

Those English and Welsh sides circling will also have to fend off interest from the likes of Olympiacos, PAOK and Besiktas to land Lawrence’s signature.

Lawrence in the league for Rangers this season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 8 (7) Goals 4 Assists 2 xG 2.86 Key passes per 90 0.8 Pass success rate 79.4%

The 31-year-old has also recently been praised by Wales manager Craig Bellamy for his adaptability, who reckons Lawrence is capable of playing in central midfield, as a no.10, on either wing or as a false nine.

That, coupled with his strong track record of goalscoring in the Championship with Derby, is a key reason behind the intense interest.

Wrexham may have an added advantage in Lawrence chase

The Red Dragons are a unique proposition for potential signings: new arrivals are almost guaranteed to strike up a bond with club owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney, get a prime spot on Disney+ documentary Welcome to Wrexham, and generally boost their profile.

For players with retirement on the horizon, that publicity will do no harm as they weigh up their post-playing career. Lawrence should have a good few years left in the tank at a decent level, but it’s likely something that he has considered at 31.

But that may not be the main driving factor for any Red Dragons move, as Lawrence was actually born in Wrexham.

Although he’s never played for the club, a homecoming – to a club as in the spotlight as Wrexham – has an obvious romantic appeal.