Highlights Leonard's impact and interest reflect Northampton's strong recruitment under Brady in their tight budget constraints.

Despite key departures, Town's reliance on loans and free agents has proven successful under Brady's leadership.

Brady still has work to do in filling key positions before the season starts, but past signings show promise for future success.

Northampton Town may be heading into the new campaign without former star midfielder Marc Leonard but the recruitment of the Brighton man for two full seasons has proven excellent business.

Working on a tight, sustainable budget, Northampton manager Jon Brady doesn't possess the same luxuries as some of Town's close rivals when it comes to recruitment, but his side have more than kept pace, securing a 14th-place finish in League One last season.

Loan signings such as 2023/24 Player of the Season, Leonard, have certainly helped Brady stretch his budget while utilising the services of a quality asset.

There has been much speculation about the future of the midfielder, who returned to Brighton after consecutive loan spells at Town this summer. He has been linked with League One duo Birmingham and Wrexham, as well as overseas clubs Vancouver Whitecaps, LAFC and FC Copenhagen.

Managing to strike a deal to bring Leonard back on loan for a second spell last summer, despite interest from elsewhere, shows Brady's recruitment and player development nous, the array of interest in the former loanee certainly reflects this.

Leonard interest demonstrates the strength of Northampton's recruitment

Despite working on an inferior budget to his rivals, Brady assembled a squad containing enough quality and experience to ensure safety comfortably last season helped by the majority of his promotion-winning side signing new deals to stay at club the season prior.

Marc Leonard's Northampton Town league stats, FotMob 2022/23 2023/24 Total Matches 45 46 91 Started 37 46 83 Minutes played 3389 4128 7517 Goals 1 5 6 Assists 1 6 7 Avg. Rating 7.32 7.55 7.44

Re-signing Leonard and Kieron Bowie last summer contributed to Town's continuity, but they have had to start almost from scratch with 13 departures this summer.

This shouldn't be an issue for Cobblers though with Brady and co demonstrating their strength in the loan and free agent markets since the Australian took full charge of the club in the summer of 2021, Leonard is another product of Brady's increasingly impressing player recruitment and development portfolio.

However, there has been a flaw in Town's recruitment revealed in Leonard's spell. While Northampton enjoyed the services of the Scotsman for two full seasons, the club never owning the player means they'll receive no sort of financial compensation for his loss this summer, money that could go a long way to finding and funding a replacement.

That said, the loan market has allowed Brady to pick up a player he otherwise wouldn't be able to attract, proving that the method is still fantastic for clubs such as Northampton.

Still work to do for Brady

The transfer window is far from over, but there is still plenty of work for Brady and co with the season fast approaching.

While Northampton have found a like-for-like replacement for Leonard's creativity in Cameron McGeehan, a replacement for his defensive contributions and the departing Shaun McWilliams is yet to be found, Cobblers were linked with Crystal Palace's Malachi Boateng earlier this summer.

Town like to do their business late on in the summer as players are available for cut-price deals and are scrambling to find clubs. Northampton still require bodies in midfield and up top but can afford to enter the season a few options light, barring any further injury problems, with depth the immediate issue and the free agent market always open.

As proven by the past signings of Leonard and Bowie, Northampton can make good use of the loan market so far only one of Town's six arrivals has been a loan, leaving four matchday loan spots that Brady will surely look to fill.

Northampton have already made six signings this window, James Wilson, Nik Tzanev, McGeehan, and Tom Eaves have arrived on free transfers, while Jack Baldwin and Callum Morton joined for an undisclosed fee and on loan respectively.

Given Brady's past exploits in the loan market, Cobblers fans should be excited at the prospect of more loan signings towards the end of the window – and the ongoing transfer battle for Leonard's signature is proof that they can trust the recruitment team.