Wrexham have had a steady stream of talented players since the investment of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney.

But many of those longstanding Red Dragons fans still have fond memories of players who turned out before the money arrived. Despite that, there is no denying the investment has ushered in some characters who will be remembered for years to come.

Comparisons can be difficult, but we wanted to find out which of the current crop reminds Wrexham fans of players from years previous, and how they stack up against each other in supporters' minds.

Our Wrexham Fan Pundit, Liam, told us his.

Wrexham’s Paul Mullin compared with Andy Morrell

Of all the players the Red Dragons fan has seen in his lifetime, it is Paul Mullin that most reminds him of former striker Andy Morrell, who was at the club in two spells, from 1998 until 2003, before returning in 2010 until 2014.

Speaking to Football League World, Liam said: “I mean, for me, the most obvious comparison to make is Paul Mullin, and compare him to a player that I grew up watching at Wrexham, it was his second spell here and his name’s Andy Morrell.

“He scored goals for fun, went on to become caretaker/manager, which I don’t think Mulls will do, but he’s certainly at that level already for me in terms of status and the way they both, sort of, shouldered the responsibility when we needed them most, scoring the goals to give us hope.

“Okay, Morrell’s goals didn’t lead us to promotion but he was so important in that team that won the FA Trophy, almost over 10 years ago now, and yeah, I think Mulls is close to that level now.”

Mullin may have surpassed Morrell in the eyes of some

There is no doubt that Morrell will still hold a special place in the minds of Wrexham fans for years to come, as a shining light in some difficult times at the club in the fifth tier.

But, as Liam mentioned, Morrell sadly never led the Welsh side out of non-league with his goals.

There is no escaping the fact that Mullin spearheaded the club’s rise back to the Football League.

Many will credit the injection of Hollywood money rather than the forward’s ability for the back-to-back promotions achieved by Wrexham, but pound notes don’t put the ball in the back of the net and, more often than not over the past few seasons, Mullin does.

Records at Wrexham compared, as per Transfermarkt Player Apps Goals Assists Paul Mullin 146 103 11 Andy Morrell 196 44 9

In the season that Wrexham finally climbed out of the National League — one of the most difficult to get out of due to there being just one automatic promotion spot — Mullin scored a ridiculous 38 goals.

The season after, unfazed by the jump in division, he contributed 24 goals and eight assists, on the way to a second promotion in two years.

Morrell will remain a key figure in Wrexham’s history, but when looking back with hindsight, few will be able to touch Mullin’s legacy at the Racecourse.