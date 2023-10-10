Highlights Wrexham should consider making a move for Luke Armstrong in the January window after their failed attempt to sign him in the summer.

Will Evans could be a potential forward option for Wrexham if they want to add firepower to their squad.

Marcus Dinanga, currently in great form for Gateshead, should interest Wrexham and other EFL teams looking for a new striker.

Wrexham appear to have adapted fairly well to life back in the Football League.

The north Wales club had been away from the EFL since 2008 but returned in emphatic fashion last season as they and Notts County trounced the rest on the way to their respective promotions from the National League.

Wrexham, of course, have a huge interest in them these days thanks to their Hollywood A-lister owners and, in fairness to them, they have put their money where their mouth is on more than one occasion since arriving at the club.

That might need to be the case in January, then, as the club looks to stay in the play-off picture, and here we're looking at five players they should consider making a move for...

Luke Armstrong

Armstrong's move to Wrexham looked signed, sealed, and delivered at the end of the summer window, only for it to fall through and for the player to remain at Harrogate.

He surely remains of interest to Wrexham ahead of the January window, and so perhaps they'll look to move for him again, though maybe a little earlier than they did in the summer!

Will Evans

Whilst the other names in the race for the Golden Boot in League Two are playing for Wrexham's potential promotion rivals, Evans is playing for Newport County, who are currently sat in the bottom half of the table having had an inconsistent start.

Evans has nine goals to his name already, though, and could be of interest if Wrexham want to add a forward that doesn't end up being Armstrong.

Marcus Dinanga

Keeping with the striker theme for the time being, Marcus Dinanga is currently tearing it up in the National League for Gateshead, with him top of the scorers list having had a brilliant start to the season.

Wrexham should keep tabs on the National League for targets despite being out of it now, and Dinanga is a player that should interest a number of EFL sides with the form he is in at the moment.

Jewison Bennette

Bennette has all the attributes to become a thoroughly decent footballer but he, like any other player, needs game time and Sunderland are not currently proving able to give him that.

Tony Mowbray isn't scared of using young players, but others have had the nod over Bennette so far this season and so perhaps a loan move to a club like Wrexham could be beneficial for him.

Not just for him, too, but also for the Welsh side.

Lewis Koumas

Perhaps we're letting sentimenal feeling get in the way of this one, but there is merit to potentially bringing Lewis Koumas - son of Wrexham-born, and Welsh international, Jason - in on loan from Liverpool.

Wrexham should look to use their location to their advantage and knock on some of the big boys' doors in the north west, and they don't get much bigger than Liverpool.

Koumas is a bright young player who could be ready for a loan somewhere soon, and Wrexham seems a good fit for him both for on and off-field reasons - though he was actually born in Chester (whisper it quietly.)