Coventry City have been on an excellent run of late to give themselves a chance of breaking into the Championship play-offs when the division resumes following the international break.

The Sky Blues took Blackpool back down to a bitter reality at Bloomfield Road on Saturday by dispatching the Tangerines to a 4-1 scoreline despite some controversial decisions falling in their favour.

On their day it is clear that the Sky Blues are of a top six standard and if it was not for their awful start to the season, which was partly not their fault, they would probably have made up the three-point gap between them and the top six.

Mark Robins has been given time to build a very dangerous second tier side, despite it being just their third season since promotion from League One, without breaking the bank and with eight games remaining supporters will not yet have given up hope that they can make the leap to the Premier League this term.

Former Arsenal footballer turned broadcaster Adrian Clarke is starting to believe that the Sky Blues can upset the odds in the dying embers of the season.

Clarke explained exactly why on What The EFL?!.

He said: "I think they've got a chance actually of reaching the play-offs, you've got to keep your eye on Coventry moving forward.

"They're only three points off of sixth place at the moment, they're nine unbeaten and their fixtures are not exclusively against mid table opponents, but there's a big chunk of their remaining games against teams who might not have a whole lot to play for.

"Watch the Sky Blues, I think there's a real chance for them, especially with (Viktor) Gyokeres in such good form.

"Because if he's not scoring, and he didn't in this game (Saturday's win at Blackpool), he is wreaking havoc, he's creating chances and making assists."

The Verdict

While Gyokeres is fit and firing they have certainly got a puncher's chance against anyone.

The Swede received a yellow card for an altercation with Callum Connolly at the weekend, and there is a chance that the EFL may have looked into imposing a retrospective ban, had the referee not brandished the booking for the incident.

A lot has gone against the Sky Blues this season, be it the stadium issues at the start of the season or key man Callum O'Hare's injury woes, supporters may say they have earned their slice of luck.