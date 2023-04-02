Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer took to Instagram to react to his side's 2-0 derby victory over Watford at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The Hatters continued their promotion push with an emphatic victory over their local rivals. Gabriel Osho gave the hosts the lead in the 28th minute from Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu's cross, before Allan Campbell sealed a deserved three points in stoppage time.

Rob Edwards' men remain fourth in the Championship but are now level on points with third-placed Middlesbrough after Michael Carrick's side lost at Huddersfield, while they are seven points behind second-placed Sheffield United, keeping their slim automatic promotion hopes alive.

It was a satisfying day for Hatters fans as they avenged the 4-0 defeat they suffered at Vicarage Road in October, while also dealing a further blow to the Hornets' ever-decreasing promotion hopes, with Chris Wilder's side sitting 11th, six points from the play-off places.

There was an additional storyline to the game as Edwards faced the club who sacked him in September after just 11 games in charge, with many feeling the dismissal was incredibly harsh.

Edwards himself admitted after the game that the result "brought out some emotion" and it would have undoubtedly been a victory that would have felt sweet on a personal level.

The 40-year-old has lost just three league games since his arrival in November and his side are now unbeaten in their last seven league games, winning five of those and keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Lockyer has been a key part of that defensive resilience and he shared a message with the Hatters fans on Instagram following the game, praising the atmosphere they created inside the stadium.

Can Luton achieve automatic promotion?

It will be tough for the Hatters to catch Sheffield United with a six-point gap and with the Blades also having a game in hand, but they have shown repeatedly in recent years that they should never be written off.

They have a tricky trip to face Millwall on Good Friday, but they then have three consecutive games against struggling sides in Blackpool, Rotherham United and Reading which could provide the perfect opportunity to reduce the deficit.

But if the Hatters are unable to force their way into the top two, they will be an opponent many will want to avoid in the play-offs and Premier League football next season is a very realistic possibility.