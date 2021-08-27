Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Wow’, ‘Unreal’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to update on club’s pursuit of Chelsea man

Published

55 mins ago

on

Reading are edging closer to completing a deal to sign Chelsea defender Baba Rahman on a season-long loan deal, according to The Reading Chronicle. 

Rahman has been with Chelsea since 2015, but has been restricted to just 23 appearances in total for their first-team, having previously been on the books with German side FC Augsburg.

The left-back spent part of last year’s campaign on loan with Greek side PAOK in search of regular minutes, where he went on to make 17 appearances for them in the 2020/21 campaign.

Reading are in desperate need of adding a left-back to their squad this summer, with Tom McIntyre recently being ruled out of action through injury.

The Scottish youth international had been filling in at left-back for Veljko Paunovic’s side this season, with Omar Richards departing the club in favour of a move to German giants Bayern Munich.

Which of these Reading FC facts are fake?

1 of 25

The club's badge has one lion on it.

The Reading Chronicle claim that Rahman is set to undergo a medical with Reading over a temporary move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Plenty of Reading supporters were quick to take to social media to react to the club’s progress in finalising a deal to sign Rahman for the 2021/22 season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Wow’, ‘Unreal’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to update on club’s pursuit of Chelsea man

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: