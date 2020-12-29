‘Wow,’ ‘This just seems really strange’ – Sheffield Wednesday make major decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday last night confirmed the sacking of manager Tony Pulis from his role as manager of the Owls, after only 45 days at the helm.

The former Stoke City boss only managed to win one game of his ten matches in charge of the Yorkshire outfit, and Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri decided enough was enough and made the decision to terminate Pulis’ contract.

It’s a decision that certainly caught many off guard, with many people arguing that Pulis didn’t have enough time to instil his philosophies at Hillsborough.

So, what did you make of this major decision?

The team here at FLW reveal their thoughts….

Ned Holmes

Wow, I did not see this one coming. I think only time will tell whether it was the right call but you feel a change can’t hurt, as long as it’s the right appointment.

Pulis seemed a safe pair of hands when he was brought in to replace Garry Monk but he simply hasn’t had the impact we were all expecting.

For the most part, Wednesday have been really poor under his stewardship – as his one win since taking charge shows – but this is still a huge shock.

You question whether there was something going on behind the scenes at the club, that we don’t yet know about.

The next move is going to be very interesting. Do they go for experience again or change things up?

George Harbey

I was fairly shocked when I heard the news.

Pulis was brought in to do one thing thag was to keep Wednesday up and steer them clear of danger.

His brief tenure of the club obviously didn’t go to plan, picking up seven points from a possible 30 and throwing away leads on a couple of occasions.

Many thought he’d go in there, help to stop the rot, make Wednesday really hard to beat and hard to break down, but that didn’t prove to be the case. They never looked like scoring, either, scoring only four goals from open play.

I truly believe that he needed a transfer window, though. He needed to bring in his own players and he needed time for them to gel and get to grips with his way of working. It’s a results-based business, though, and time isn’t always a given.

Toby Wilding

This just seems really strange, and I can’t see it ending well for Wednesday.

Admittedly, things did not start at all well for Pulis at Hillsborough, but a win over Coventry – who at that point were eight unbeaten – and draw at Blackburn in his last two games suggested were decent results, and suggested Pulis was starting to build a foundation for the Owls to build on.

That has now gone, and as a result any sense of stability and certainty for the playing squad has now gone, providing an unwelcome distraction for them as they attempt to focus on getting the club out of trouble in the Championship relegation battle.

Indeed, given the nature of Pulis’ departure, and the fact that this is far from the first sudden change of manager at Hillsborough, means you have to wonder whether there are going to be too many managers keen to step into the dugout at Wednesday, meaning you have to wonder whether they are actually going to be able to convince a manager who could keep them in the Championship, to take over the club.