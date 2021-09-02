‘Wow that’s crazy’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to latest Marcus Browne footage

Middlesbrough attacker Marcus Browne has been using VR technology to continue his recovery from an ACL injury suffered earlier in the year.

A tweet from the Championship club’s Twitter account showed the 23-year-old in his full training kit, completing a warm up drill with a VR headset on.

Browne’s injury came during an FA Cup clash against Brentford in January, with the video coming as a boost as he continues his rehabilitation.

Two weeks ago, Neil Warnock expressed how impressed he was with the young attacker’s progress, stating that it would be four or five weeks until he was back on the training pitch.

After progressing through the academy system at Oxford United, Browne made his senior debut for The Hammers in a Europa League clash against Astra Giurgiu in 2016, proving to be his sole appearance for the Premier League outfit.

Joining Boro in 2019, and signing a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, Browne has made 22 appearances for the club and spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan with Oxford United.

The 23-year-old made just five appearances for The Teessiders last time out, scoring twice and assisting another one, with all but one of those games coming from the bench.

Here, we take a look at how some Middlesbrough fans have reacted to the Marcus Browne’s rehabilitation programme involving VR…

