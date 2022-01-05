‘Wow’, ‘Spectacular’ – Nottingham Forest ‘trying’ to sign Championship rival’s talisman: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are trying to sign Millwall talisman Jed Wallace in the winter window, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Wallace has proven himself one of the most dynamic forwards in the Championship in recent years, scoring 25 goals and providing 23 assists since the start of the 2019/20 campaign, but is out of contract in the summer.

Reports emerged today (Sky Sports’ transfer centre (11:33am) that he was in talks over signing a pre-contract deal with Turkish club Besiktas but Percy has now revealed that Forest are trying to sign him this month.

But would that be a good signing? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Jonathan Greening? Fulham West Brom Man Utd Wigan

Josh Cole

This would be a spectacular piece of business by Forest if they are able to seal a deal for Jed Wallace as the winger has an excellent track record of delivering the goods at this level.

After providing 16 direct goal contributions in the Championship last season, the winger has once again demonstrated his class during the current campaign as he has played a role in 11 goals for Millwall.

In order to fend off competition from Besiktas, Forest ought to consider submitting a sizeable bid for Wallace in the coming days.

Providing that the 27-year-old is able to hit the ground running at the City Ground, he could potentially help the Reds reach new heights in the Championship.

Adam Jones

Wow. Just wow.

Forest are certainly trying to make a statement of intent with these signings and this would be the biggest one of the lot, because the 27-year-old was previously expected to go to the Premier League or the likes of Celtic and Rangers.

This potential signing won’t be good news for the likes of Xande Silva or Joe Lolley though, because Wallace, Lewis Grabban, Philip Zinckernagel, Keinan Davis and Brennan Johnson are all likely to be ahead of the duo in the pecking order in the front three if the Millwall man arrives, putting their future in doubt.

This is why they may need to sell one of the two after recruiting the Millwall man, because they need to ensure they keep balancing the books if they want to stay on the right side of the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

Wallace’s quality is undoubted though and his goal contributions record can’t be questioned either as a very consistent performer in recent years, so this would be a shrewd move for the East Midlands side if it’s financially viable.