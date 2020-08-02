‘Wow’, ‘Some player’ – These Sunderland fans react as youngster impresses on loan

Harrogate Town will be playing in the Football League for the first time in their history as they beat Notts County in the National League play-off final at Wembley this afternoon.

Whilst there were many outstanding performers on the day, on-loan Sunderland man Jack Diamond was named man of the match after he scored again.

That makes it four in six for the 20-year-old, who has caught the eye of Black Cats fans with his displays for Harrogate.

Those who watched the game were impressed with the direct style, pace and ability that the youngster showed and he may hope to force his way into Phil Parkinson’s squad for the new season.

It’s fair to say many supporters feel he is capable of doing just that and they would be delighted to see an academy graduate given a chance.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter about Diamond…

JACK DIAMOND!!! What a top youth prospect we have to come back! #SAFC💎 — Matt Rennie (@Matt_Rennie13) August 2, 2020

I think, with some further coaching, Jack Diamond could be pretty useful for us. He’s quick, a comfortable dribbler and like to get a cross in. Just missing that little bit of quality so far this afternoon. #safc — Charlie Horner (@CHorner_) August 2, 2020

This jack diamond is some player👏 #safc — Louis Mudd (@LouisMudd1) August 2, 2020

Diamond definitely wasn’t this size when he made his debut in the cup. Loan spells turn boys into men. Good to see us (finally) utilising it. Hopefully he can come back and make an impact. #safc https://t.co/zGuVnsaIzS — Jake (@JakeRowanHPT) August 2, 2020

Delighted for Harrogate – always such an impressive club on and off the field. And Jack Diamond – wow. People will say it's only the National League etc. but I genuinely believe he could make an impact on the #SAFC squad next season. https://t.co/W2qhuSWDx8 — Mark Donnelly (@markdonnelly_) August 2, 2020

Jack Diamond must surely have a good chance of progressing into the first-team picture at Sunderland next season. Amid all of the (justified ) clamour for new signings, it’s encouraging that we might have a really exciting player already on the books in Diamond. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) August 2, 2020

Would love to see Jack Diamond get games at Sunderland next season, he's direct, he's aggressive, he can change up the play, passes and moves with ease. To a man Harrogate were outstanding today but Diamond really stood out and I think he'd give Sunderland a new approach #SAFC. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) August 2, 2020