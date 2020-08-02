Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Wow’, ‘Some player’ – These Sunderland fans react as youngster impresses on loan

Published

4 mins ago

on

Harrogate Town will be playing in the Football League for the first time in their history as they beat Notts County in the National League play-off final at Wembley this afternoon.

Whilst there were many outstanding performers on the day, on-loan Sunderland man Jack Diamond was named man of the match after he scored again.

That makes it four in six for the 20-year-old, who has caught the eye of Black Cats fans with his displays for Harrogate.

Those who watched the game were impressed with the direct style, pace and ability that the youngster showed and he may hope to force his way into Phil Parkinson’s squad for the new season.

It’s fair to say many supporters feel he is capable of doing just that and they would be delighted to see an academy graduate given a chance.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter about Diamond…


