‘Wow’ ‘SCENES’ – Plenty of Leeds fans react to breaking team news for Birmingham clash

Leeds United will look to get back to winning ways after three games without victory on Sunday afternoon, when they travel to St Andrews’ to take on Birmingham City.

Draws with Cardiff and Preston at Elland Road have been sandwiched by a 2-1 defeat at Fulham for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who despite that run are still in a strong position in the race for promotion.

The Yorkshire club are still second in the Championship standings, eight points clear of the play-off places, meaning a win over the Blues ought to once again cement their position in the automatic promotion spots.

For their part, Birmingham go into the game 16th in the second-tier standings, with just one win in their last ten games, which will only strengthen the expectation on Leeds to take all three points away from the Midlands on Sunday.

Perhaps with that in mind, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has named a side that shows just one change from the Boxing Day draw with Preston, with Eddie Nketiah handed his first league start of the season in place of Patrick Bamford, who is absent from the matchday squad altogether.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, a number of Leeds fans appeared intrigued by that starting lineup for the trip to St Andrews, with the start handed to Nketiah unsurprisingly the main talking point amongst those supporters, while the options named on the bench by Bielsa were also up for discussion.

Here, we take a look at what some of those fans had to say.

Nketiah has got the chance he wanted, let’s see if he takes it — Oliver White (@OliWhiteMOT93) December 29, 2019

Eddie hatrick incoming — sam (@samelsworth) December 29, 2019

Oohhh no no physicality. 1-0 loss — Daniel Thompson 💙💛 (@DanielT62021844) December 29, 2019

Wow! Eddie! — Garry Pierrepont (@Weysider) December 29, 2019

SCENESSSS — Ben Placito (@BenPlacito) December 29, 2019

Let's see what the lad can do!!!!!!! — Casey (@Gareth_Casey) December 29, 2019

Great chance for Eddie, hoping his opportunity to claim a regular place drives the team on #lufc — Klich bait (@KlichBait) December 29, 2019

Look at that bench…..anyone who thinks we don’t need re-inforcements in January are crazy — Mr Popular (@Russlufc) December 29, 2019

State of that bench — Dan Berry (@DanielB466) December 29, 2019

That bench is so weak. We need to invest. — Niall Branton 🤙 (@NiallBranton) December 29, 2019

God that bench is horrific — Josh Corrie (@JoshCorrie10) December 29, 2019