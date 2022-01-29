Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Wow’, ‘Quite surprised’ – These QPR fans react as transfer confirmed

Queens Park Rangers confirmed this evening that Jordy de Wijs has left the club to join Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old joined the R’s from Hull last season and he had made 12 appearances for Mark Warburton in the current campaign, with injuries restricting the impact he has been able to make.

Even though he was a regular in the squad when fit for selection, the arrival of Dion Sanderson from Wolves appears to have knocked de Wijs down the pecking order.

As a result, the R’s have been happy to let the defender depart, with his exit announced this evening.

Whilst Sanderson’s arrival has boosted the options for Warburton at the back, it’s fair to say that many fans were still surprised by this decision as there isn’t too much cover in case of injuries.

