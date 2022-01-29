‘Wow’, ‘Quite surprised’ – These QPR fans react as transfer confirmed

Queens Park Rangers confirmed this evening that Jordy de Wijs has left the club to join Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old joined the R’s from Hull last season and he had made 12 appearances for Mark Warburton in the current campaign, with injuries restricting the impact he has been able to make.

Even though he was a regular in the squad when fit for selection, the arrival of Dion Sanderson from Wolves appears to have knocked de Wijs down the pecking order.

As a result, the R’s have been happy to let the defender depart, with his exit announced this evening.

Whilst Sanderson’s arrival has boosted the options for Warburton at the back, it’s fair to say that many fans were still surprised by this decision as there isn’t too much cover in case of injuries.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…

Odd. Thought we wanted cover and now we're back to square one — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) January 29, 2022

Good luck jordy , he needs to play consistently to prove he won’t keep breaking down , if he can do that I’m sure he still has a future with us next season. — Mackie10 (@Mackie106) January 29, 2022

Not weird at all, Jordy is decent but very injury prone, getting in Dion Sanderson who is a far better option will definitely limit Jordys progress! — sirLench (@sirlench) January 29, 2022

Quite surprised by this, short on numbers as it was I thought? — Steve Ayton (@steveayton13) January 29, 2022

Wow, big decision — Alan Knight (@californiahoop) January 29, 2022

Idk about this one icl — james (@Jimbosquarepant) January 29, 2022

weird one — Rangers💙 (@russdinero) January 29, 2022