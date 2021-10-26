‘Wow’ – Plenty Luton Town fans react to latest club announcement

Luton Town have had a barnstorming start to the new Championship season and are sitting pretty in fifth place in the table.

Today, the club have announced some more good news off the pitch with the arrival of Alan McCormack to the team to work as a coach.

The former player was an EFL mainstay during his career and did feature for the Hatters at one point before moving on to Northampton and then Southend.

With so much experience under his belt, his arrival as a coach at the club comes as good news for all involved then – and the Luton fans are certainly very pleased with the announcement, taking to Twitter to heap praise on both McCormack and the club for bringing him in

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Luton Town players are playing at now?

1 of 28 What club does Alan Sheehan now play for? Shrewsbury Lincoln Oldham Scunthorpe

Wow. This is magnificent news. Just a fantastic footballer and without doubt up there with Nico as a baller/winner/leader. Superb. — LutonTownExile (@LutonTownExile) October 26, 2021

get innnn! ya love to see it — Josh 🐐 (@joshh_h2003) October 26, 2021

What a fantastic appointment — benji (@ben_terrett) October 26, 2021

Great signing . He will definitely have a big impact like he did on the pitch. A proper leader — glen maxwell (@glenmaxwell76) October 26, 2021

Really pleased to see him back at the club. Such a solid player for us – I'll never forget the day the ball came out to him outside the box against Yeovil, the fella behind me shouted "Hit it!" and he duly obliged. — Simon (@HungryHatter) October 26, 2021

Great news, just the kind of personality we need at the club. — Lee (@catchingthem) October 26, 2021

Brilliant news, loved him as a player and character. — Captainmeatpie (@Captainmeaty2) October 26, 2021

McCormack racked up nearly 500 appearances in total as a player and had a reputation for being both a grafter and a leader amongst EFL clubs and their fans. Starting out at Preston North End after coming through their youth ranks, he then became a key player for Southend during his first permanent stint there. When the two decided to part ways, he spent the next ten years of his career venturing from club-to-club – including a stop off at Luton.

With the Hatters vying for a potential play-off berth, his presence then could certainly be a boost in helping the side off the field and helping bring through a new crop of players at the club that can keep the side challenging at the right end of the table for the foreseeable future.

The Verdict

Alan McCormack’s addition to the Luton staff is most definitely a boost. It is always good to have a character such as his onboard and if he can imbue some wisdom onto the Hatters youth prospects, then that can only be a positive thing.

The movements that the Championship club are making right now both on and off the field are helping the Hatters make big strides forward. If they can continue in this vein, then there is no reason why they can’t be one of the better teams in the entire league this season.