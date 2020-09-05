Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Wow’, ‘Not ideal’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Monk’s team selection v Walsall

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to get their season off to a winning start against Walsall in the first round of the EFL Cup. 

Garry Monk’s side finished 16th in the Championship last season, in what was a frustrating league campaign for the club’s supporters to endure.

Sheffield Wednesday will start this year’s league campaign on minus 12 points after off-the-field troubles, and they’ll be eager to put together a positive run of form, starting against Walsall on Saturday.

Which club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these players on loan from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14

What club was Izzy Brown loaned from?

They take on a Walsall side that will be preparing for a season in League Two this term, but they certainly shouldn’t be underestimated.

Monk has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as they look to progress to the next round of the competition this weekend.

There isn’t a recognised striker in the starting XI for the Owls, although you would imagine that either Izzy Brown or Adam Reach will play furthest forward.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Monk’s latest team selection ahead of the match.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Wow’, ‘Not ideal’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Monk’s team selection v Walsall

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: