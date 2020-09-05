‘Wow’, ‘Not ideal’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Monk’s team selection v Walsall

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to get their season off to a winning start against Walsall in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Garry Monk’s side finished 16th in the Championship last season, in what was a frustrating league campaign for the club’s supporters to endure.

Sheffield Wednesday will start this year’s league campaign on minus 12 points after off-the-field troubles, and they’ll be eager to put together a positive run of form, starting against Walsall on Saturday.

Which club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these players on loan from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

They take on a Walsall side that will be preparing for a season in League Two this term, but they certainly shouldn’t be underestimated.

Monk has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as they look to progress to the next round of the competition this weekend.

📅 Our line-up for today's @Carabao_Cup first round clash.. Come on boys 👊#WALSHW — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) September 5, 2020

There isn’t a recognised striker in the starting XI for the Owls, although you would imagine that either Izzy Brown or Adam Reach will play furthest forward.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Monk’s latest team selection ahead of the match.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

Who is up front ? — Deano (@deanrowdingswfc) September 5, 2020

Wow, I hope Monk goes with a strategy. The team looks like it’s been thrown together — Jeff Orton (@onefurlongout) September 5, 2020

If that's a strong side we're in bigger trouble than I thought. — WesleyOwl (@WesleyOwl) September 5, 2020

Strong enough team to be in the next round. — Craig B (@S35CB) September 5, 2020

Very good, would have started Rhodes or Windass over Reach — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) September 5, 2020

Happy with that. Be good to see dele get a start and I’m not bothered if we lose. Get the cup out of the way. The new strikers haven’t had that much time to train with the team — Danny Gee (@dannygeez23) September 5, 2020

Sums up Rhodes career with us that. No strikers and he is still sub. (And rightly so) — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) September 5, 2020

Decent lineup, was going to complain about reach and Dawson, and then realised we’re playing in the cup. Cmon boys!💙 — Tomos Bellis Edwards (@BellisTomos) September 5, 2020

That's not ideal. I'd rather have a misfiring Rhodes than Reach up top. — Tickedy Boo (@Dango1867) September 5, 2020

Looks like that shooting practice didn’t help Rhodes. — Joshua Battersby🦉 (@JoshuaBattersb6) September 5, 2020

Playing no strikers. That’s the way to get goals #monkout — J (@the_geeker) September 5, 2020

Take that, that team should win come on lads — Dan Kitson (@dankitson2003) September 5, 2020