‘Wow’, ‘Massive’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to significant Derby County result

Sheffield Wednesday moved out of the bottom three after a hard-fought win over Derby County at Hillsborough this evening.

With Wayne Rooney’s side also struggling towards the bottom of the Championship, this was a huge game for the Owls, who had Neil Thompson in caretaker charge.

And, he picked up a second consecutive victory after Callum Paterson nodded in from close range after the visitors failed to clear a set-piece.

In truth, Wednesday were poor in the first-half, as they conceded possession and territory to the Rams, who had a few opportunities to get the opening goal.

However, the Yorkshire side gradually got into the game, with Elias Kachunga heading wide just before half-time.

They certainly improved after the break, and Paterson’s finish made it ten points from a possible 12 for Wednesday, ensuring they are outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

As you would expect, the Owls support were delighted, and relieved, after the win, and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Brilliant start to 2021..Get in you blue and white wizards..Over the moon here..😁😁😁😁😁💙💙💙💙💙💙⚽️⚽️ — Stephen Quigley (@Stephen26684730) January 1, 2021

Wow well done lads, dug in, worked so hard and scrapped a win 👏👏👏 massive lads massive #swfc #uto — John Duncan (@JohnDuncanJD) January 1, 2021

Massive win for The Massive,going into the break.Massive sychologically as the players will enjoy there break and it takes massive pressure of us.Massive. — Brandon Doyle (@Brandon20755446) January 1, 2021

Wait a minute! Back to back wins, two goals in as many games for Paterson. 10 points from 12! Ok, what have they done with the real Wednesday? 🤣🤣🤣🔵⚪🔵⚪ — WAWAW (@nanjayman) January 1, 2021

On it was a bit rocky, but great effort and actually attacking led to a win, maybe a bit of luck, but you don't get luck playing 11 men behind the ball. — Andy P (@AndyisLive) January 1, 2021

Brilliant been watching your progress all season, amazing recovery given the deficit you had, onward and upwards — David Bewick (@dbftm1973) January 1, 2021

A win is a win, dont know how we did it though 😀 — Craig Williamson (@craig4271) January 1, 2021