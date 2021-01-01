Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Wow’, ‘Massive’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to significant Derby County result

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday moved out of the bottom three after a hard-fought win over Derby County at Hillsborough this evening.

With Wayne Rooney’s side also struggling towards the bottom of the Championship, this was a huge game for the Owls, who had Neil Thompson in caretaker charge.

And, he picked up a second consecutive victory after Callum Paterson nodded in from close range after the visitors failed to clear a set-piece.

In truth, Wednesday were poor in the first-half, as they conceded possession and territory to the Rams, who had a few opportunities to get the opening goal.

However, the Yorkshire side gradually got into the game, with Elias Kachunga heading wide just before half-time.

They certainly improved after the break, and Paterson’s finish made it ten points from a possible 12 for Wednesday, ensuring they are outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

As you would expect, the Owls support were delighted, and relieved, after the win, and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


