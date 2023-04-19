Huddersfield Town teenager Tom Iorpenda scored a wondergoal in the B Team's 2-2 draw with Brentford B Team on Tuesday afternoon, which has drawn an excited response from supporters of the Championship club.

Iorpenda's side found themselves two down at halftime in their friendly against the Bees but David Adewoju's 78th-minute header offered them a route back into the game.

With time running out, it required something special from the midfielder, who scored a free-kick from inside his own half to level the scores.

Who is Huddersfield Town midfielder Tom Iorpenda?

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract with Huddersfield last summer, having originally joined the club from Brighton in 2021, and has worked his way through the age-group sides.

He is currently on loan with non-league side Hyde United but still had time to bag a frankly ridiculous goal in yesterday's friendly, which has put him on the radar of Terriers fans.

Huddersfield Town fans react to wondergoal

The footage of the outrageous free-kick has caught the attention of Huddersfield supporters on Twitter.

Some have been wowed by the goal...

Others are predicting a big future for the youngster...

There has even been some credit for Neil Warnock...