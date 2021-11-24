‘Wow’ – Many Barnsley fans react to club development

Barnsley have been on the hunt for someone to groundshare with, having struggled with issues surrounding Oakwell over the last few months – and it has now been revealed by the Yorkshire Post that the club did offer to share with Bradford.

It is news that has been met with disdain by a large portion of the club’s fans, especially after a stand was closed at their current ground.

That was enough to cause some murmurs of discontent but over the past few months there has been a lot of talk about the future of the ground and whether the club can stay – or will stay – at Oakwell.

If their future lies elsewhere – even in terms of a groundshare – it may leave a number of fans unhappy.

With the latest revelations about the club enquiring about potentially sorting some stadium sharing arrangement out with Bradford, a number of Tykes supporters have now taken to Twitter to speak out about it.

Love how they play hardball yet have still to pay for the club while skimming off the top allegedly. Only billionaires that haven’t put a penny in OUT — 🍁Danny_V🍁 (@The_Vman_v2) November 23, 2021

If this is true Conway et al can do one ➡️➡️ https://t.co/MKZq4vIZ7u — Tim Taylor (@Torn_Tay) November 24, 2021

Been a Season Ticket Holder for 30 years & watched them since 78 but if this is true then I won’t be renewing my season ticket in the spring. This with the missing £750k makes me feel very uncomfortable. Time for an AFC Barnsley? https://t.co/afaA8p62SU — Matthew Harris (@harrisms1972) November 24, 2021

Ground share to a ground an hour away? These owners are a joke and slowly destroying the club https://t.co/uVi8ZMIj8N — Harry Gilbank (@Harry_gilbank) November 23, 2021

I have to say if it's not at #Oakwell I won't be going to watch #BarnsleyFC https://t.co/Fd2YzWsflk — Dave Leake 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇹 (@Housesetc) November 23, 2021

The fans then have not taken the news well and it is the last thing that the club and supporters need during a season that has been a marked contrast from the last campaign.

During the 2020/21 season, they were led into the play-offs and were one of the brightest teams in the entire league.

Now though, Barnsley are battling at the wrong end of the second tier table and have sacked their manager alongside these ongoing off-field concerns.

Supporters then will be hoping that there is more positive news to come in the near future for the Tykes.

The Verdict

Barnsley have really been handed a bad set of cards this campaign. Both on and off the field they have struggled and supporters are understandably frustrated.

The Tykes will be hoping that if they can pick up some results on the field under their new boss, then they can bring some more positivity to fans of the side. Right now though, it looks like the off-field issues may be a while off being solved.