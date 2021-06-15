Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Wow’, ‘Love this’ – These Wigan Athletic fans are delighted as transfer announced

Published

5 mins ago

on

Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of Jordan Cousins, with the midfielder signing a two-year deal after his release from Stoke City.

The 27-year-old featured in 19 games for the Potters last season, and generally impressing when he played, so the decision not to offer him a new deal came as a surprise to some Stoke supporters.

Nevertheless, with the call made, Cousins was on the lookout for a new club and he will be playing for the Latics next season after his arrival was announced this afternoon.

Given his pedigree, with the ex-Charlton man having made over 200 appearances in the Championship, this is seen as a real coup for the League One side and it’s a statement of intent as they prepare for a busy summer.

So, the reaction to his arrival was hugely positive and here we look at some of the comments from the Wigan fans on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Wow’, ‘Love this’ – These Wigan Athletic fans are delighted as transfer announced

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: