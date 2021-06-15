‘Wow’, ‘Love this’ – These Wigan Athletic fans are delighted as transfer announced

Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of Jordan Cousins, with the midfielder signing a two-year deal after his release from Stoke City.

💙 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲, 𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗻! ✍🏼 We are delighted to confirm that Jordan Cousins has agreed a two-year deal to join Wigan Athletic! #wafc🔵⚪️ — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) June 15, 2021

The 27-year-old featured in 19 games for the Potters last season, and generally impressing when he played, so the decision not to offer him a new deal came as a surprise to some Stoke supporters.

Nevertheless, with the call made, Cousins was on the lookout for a new club and he will be playing for the Latics next season after his arrival was announced this afternoon.

Given his pedigree, with the ex-Charlton man having made over 200 appearances in the Championship, this is seen as a real coup for the League One side and it’s a statement of intent as they prepare for a busy summer.

So, the reaction to his arrival was hugely positive and here we look at some of the comments from the Wigan fans on Twitter…

Class signing! Don't know why we let him go but got yourselves a player there! — JTB (@JakeyyB95) June 15, 2021

Ooh I’ve heard of him! Great signing — John Wigan (@JohnWigan3) June 15, 2021

Great signing that . Welcome Jordan — Matthew 🇧🇭 (@MattD02tic) June 15, 2021

Love this. Terrific signing. — Torsten (@thestainsports) June 15, 2021

Wow what a signing — Hoppy (@Anthony150590) June 15, 2021

Another promising new signing. Onwards and upwards we go #wafc https://t.co/VyHz7Y60yM — Ian Aspinall (@IanHAspinall) June 15, 2021

We’ve won the league already hahaaha geeeet back https://t.co/QDtO6yIHmg — Cal Hurst (@CalumHurst) June 15, 2021