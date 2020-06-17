‘Wow’, ‘Love it’, ‘Sauce’ – Many Bristol City fans excited by fresh Hummel reveal

Bristol City have revealed a first look of their 2020/21 collection, the first with new kit manufacturer Hummel, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the South West club.

The Robins have manufacturer their own kit through supplier Bristol Sport since 2014 but announced back in February that they had agreed a deal with German manufacturer Hummel.

The 2019/20 Championship season is set to get back underway this weekend but the club have provided fans with a hint of how their kit may look next term.

City posted a launch video of their 2020/21 collection, which includes a glimpse of the three matchday warm-up T-shirts and two anthem jackets that are set to go on sale ahead of Saturday’s game.

Lee Johnson’s men face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park at 3pm on Saturday, which will be both clubs’ first competitive game for more than three months.

The Robins are just one point outside the top six and will be hoping to kick-start their promotion push with a win, though it looks set to be a tough opener clash against fellow play-off chasers Blackburn.

The club’s latest reveal has given fans a glimpse of what the 2020/21 kit might look like and appears to have drawn an excited response from large parts of the Ashton Gate faithful.

