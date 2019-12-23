Connect with us

Latest News

‘Wow’, ‘Love it’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to key figure’s hilarious response to supporter

Published

30 mins ago

on

Leeds United head into Christmas in a strong position, as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa this term.

The Whites were beaten by Fulham in their last league outing though, which saw the promotion-chasing pack close in on Bielsa’s men.

One Leeds supporter clearly wasn’t impressed with the defeat, and took to Twitter to criticise the club’s owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Radrizzani responded to the disgruntled supporter though, and wished the supporter a ‘Merry Christmas’ and passed on his love to the supporters’ family.

It’s set to be an interesting January transfer window ahead for the Yorkshire-based club, as they look to potentially add depth to their squad ahead of their promotion bid this term.

How much can you remember about Leeds’ 2019? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 20

Who scored Leeds' first goal of 2019?

Plenty of Leeds United fans took to social media to react to Radrizzani’s response to the disgruntled supporter.

See the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Wow’, ‘Love it’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to key figure’s hilarious response to supporter

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: