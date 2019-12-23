‘Wow’, ‘Love it’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to key figure’s hilarious response to supporter

Leeds United head into Christmas in a strong position, as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa this term.

The Whites were beaten by Fulham in their last league outing though, which saw the promotion-chasing pack close in on Bielsa’s men.

One Leeds supporter clearly wasn’t impressed with the defeat, and took to Twitter to criticise the club’s owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Radrizzani responded to the disgruntled supporter though, and wished the supporter a ‘Merry Christmas’ and passed on his love to the supporters’ family.

Merry Christmas 🎄 love to you and family 😍have a good one https://t.co/aBOqBXbWOP — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) December 22, 2019

It’s set to be an interesting January transfer window ahead for the Yorkshire-based club, as they look to potentially add depth to their squad ahead of their promotion bid this term.

Plenty of Leeds United fans took to social media to react to Radrizzani’s response to the disgruntled supporter.

See the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

The best owner — Krzysztof Wrzal (@KrzysztofWrzal) December 22, 2019

Don't listen to the haters boss. Have a good Christmas. #mot — lufcyorkshire (@daveorrodney) December 22, 2019

Ignore them Andrea. 99.9% of fans behind you. — Daniel Gathercole (@gather100) December 22, 2019

Why bite ? Respond constructively — Mark Ramm (@LufcRammy) December 22, 2019

Love it 🤣😂. Merry Christmas to you and your family and keep up the great work. We got this 💪🏻👊🏻🤜🏻🤛🏻💙💛 — Tommo 💙💛 (@nigelt71) December 22, 2019

Wow! I remember not many years ago when our season was over before Xmas! — Richard Weatherill (@sirwev) December 22, 2019

I'm proud of my club and I'm proud of its owner. Merry Christmas! 🎄🌟👍😃 @andrearadri — Ian Scott (@westwoodwhite21) December 22, 2019

Best owner we’ve had for a long long time, take us home Andrea 👏🏻 — Kevin Marston (@marstonworld) December 22, 2019