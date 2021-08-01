‘Wow’, ‘Limbs’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to recent transfer news

Many Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have completed a deal for midfielder Martin Payero from Argentinian side Banfield.

The 22-year-old has finalised his move to the Riverside Stadium and the club are expected to soon confirm the signing officially over the coming days.

Payero is currently isolating on Teesside after taking part in the Olympics for his country and is set to become Boro’s sixth summer signing.

He adds to Neil Warnock’s midfield options and has been touted as a future star, with many bigger clubs having been tracking his progress in recent months.

Naturally the news of the agreement didn’t take long to reach the Boro faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the signing.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter earlier on today as Payero prepares to pull on a red shirt.

