‘Wow, like it’ – Many Birmingham City fans deliver verdict as incoming transfer appears imminent

Published

2 mins ago

on

Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of Jack Clarke on loan from Tottenham, as per Birmingham Live.

Clarke is on the books at Tottenham, but with his first-team opportunities looking slim in North London, he’s set for a third loan spell in the space of two seasons.

St Andrew’s looks set to be his destination, as per reports from Birmingham Live, with Aitor Karanka set to get his hands on another exciting attacking option.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene with Leeds United in 2018/19, scoring two goals and registering two assists. That form went some way to convincing Spurs to sign him in a deal worth £10m.

However, Clarke was loaned back to Leeds last season and managed only 19 minutes of Championship football. QPR took him on in January, but in six appearances, he struggled to find his very best.

Despite those indifferent loan spells, the Birmingham fans seem delighted that they are closing in on a promising young loan signing.

Here, we dive into the reaction…


