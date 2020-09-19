‘Wow, like it’ – Many Birmingham City fans deliver verdict as incoming transfer appears imminent

Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of Jack Clarke on loan from Tottenham, as per Birmingham Live.

Clarke is on the books at Tottenham, but with his first-team opportunities looking slim in North London, he’s set for a third loan spell in the space of two seasons.

St Andrew’s looks set to be his destination, as per reports from Birmingham Live, with Aitor Karanka set to get his hands on another exciting attacking option.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene with Leeds United in 2018/19, scoring two goals and registering two assists. That form went some way to convincing Spurs to sign him in a deal worth £10m.

However, Clarke was loaned back to Leeds last season and managed only 19 minutes of Championship football. QPR took him on in January, but in six appearances, he struggled to find his very best.

Despite those indifferent loan spells, the Birmingham fans seem delighted that they are closing in on a promising young loan signing.

Here, we dive into the reaction…

Just a bit of perspective; in a very short space of time we've gone from Jude and Crowley chucked out on the wings with Montero hobbling on at 80 minutes, to having Leko, Bela, Sanchez and soon Clarke. Hard to fathom how big an upgrade that is. We will cause problems #bcfc — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) September 18, 2020

Jack Clarke is ok. Pace and offers something a little bit different I suppose. Had 3 good games for Leeds and got a £10m move which Leeds are probably still laughing about. Needs to knuckle down. #bcfc — Kane (@KaneGStyles) September 18, 2020

If Clarke signs, every single winger we have will be a totally different style of player. Can't remember a time when we had such a variety of attacking options in general #bcfc — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) September 18, 2020

Jack Clarke on his way then. Blues have finally got some depth in wide options. Icing on the cake for this window would be another CB and maybe another ST. Feel as though there needs to be another senior CB in the mix. #bcfc — Conor Keane (@conorkeane21) September 18, 2020

Pace pace pace .. what we need — John Chapman (@Blewnozejohn) September 18, 2020

Wow, like it — Stu (@bigfella72) September 18, 2020

Excellent news. I do think the loan market will be explored in the last few weeks by Karanka. — Dav (@custardcream81) September 18, 2020