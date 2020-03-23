‘Wow’, ‘Lambert out’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to latest update

With no football for the foreseeable future, clubs up and down the country are trying to do different things to keep their fans entertained.

And, one popular option has been taking part in the #UltimateQuaranTeam Cup set up by Leyton Orient that has teams from across the world taking part in a FIFA 20 competition.

Ipswich Town are involved and they take on Melbourne Victory this morning, with the club’s official Twitter account sharing the team news this morning.

It’s fair to say it was a surprising selection from the club’s player, Josh, who went with a very attacking approach, with the likes of James Norwood, Kayden Jackson and Will Keane starting.

Boss Paul Lambert has regularly been criticised for his decisions in the past few months, as the Tractor Boys struggle in League One.

So, many jokingly had a cheeky dig at the boss for this and here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

4 strikers? has lambert lost the plot — dan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_dan1878) March 23, 2020

No Dobra again? Lambert out. — Kallum Brisset (@BallumKrisset) March 23, 2020

Wow — Joshua Norman (@NormsITFC) March 23, 2020

Mans starting with 4 strikers — Dexter Allen💆‍♂️ (@Dxta041) March 23, 2020

What formation is this? — Mr G (@MrMcBear) March 23, 2020