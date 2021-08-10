‘Wow’, ‘I like the sound of this one’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Arsenal transfer update

Arsenal right-back Jordi Osei-Totu is reportedly expected to become Nottingham Forest’s next summer signing, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

By the Reds’ own usual standards, the current window has been a very quiet one with Ethan Horvath and Philip Zinckernagel the only new signings so far.

Chris Hughton looks short at both full-back positions and it seems the club are set to address the right flank first.

According to Daniel Taylor from The Athletic, Osei-Totu is expected to be the Reds’ next new arrival.

It is understood that Forest are proposing a loan move for the defender, who is well regarded in the Gunners setup.

The 23-year-old has never featured for Arsenal’s senior side but impressed on loan with 2.Bundesliga side VfL Bochum in 2019/20 before seeing his time with Cardiff City last term cut short due to injury.

Jordan Gabriel is Forest’s first-choice right-back at the moment but has drawn links to Blackpool and Sunderland, while Carl Jenkinson is still at the club but has not been given a squad number.

The update concerning Osei-Totu has certainly caught the attention of the City Ground fanbase, with many supporters taking to Twitter to share their thoughts…

Becoming clear that Hughton doesn’t rate Gabriel isn’t it? Did well Sunday had decent pre season, Don’t understand why don’t give him a chance https://t.co/lQtO9ISi9d — Scott Bunting (@NFFCBunting) August 10, 2021

We saw him at Bochum in 2020, what a talent https://t.co/pukgYa5MvA — emma (@itsemmanffc) August 10, 2021

I like the sound of this one and puts them Palmer rumours to bed 😂😂 but hopefully this doesn’t mean Gabriel is out of here on the back of this he was decent at the weekend #NFFC https://t.co/9a4CnZzD7Y — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) August 10, 2021

Well certainly didn’t expect that a player i’ve wanted for a while we might actually sign 😂 https://t.co/AurkHTZjKt — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) August 10, 2021

Is Gabriel wanting to leave us? Turned down a new contract maybe? Seems a little strange to sell a up & coming player , only to go out and get someone else's up n coming player in on loan? — Phil (@NottsPhil) August 10, 2021

Hope he is better than the last right back we had from arsenal 🤣. — Scott Clarkson (@ScottNffc1990) August 10, 2021

Wow! 👀 — Aaron A (@Allsebrook94) August 10, 2021