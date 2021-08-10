Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Wow’, ‘I like the sound of this one’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Arsenal transfer update

Published

4 mins ago

on

Arsenal right-back Jordi Osei-Totu is reportedly expected to become Nottingham Forest’s next summer signing, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

By the Reds’ own usual standards, the current window has been a very quiet one with Ethan Horvath and Philip Zinckernagel the only new signings so far.

Chris Hughton looks short at both full-back positions and it seems the club are set to address the right flank first.

According to Daniel Taylor from The Athletic, Osei-Totu is expected to be the Reds’ next new arrival.

It is understood that Forest are proposing a loan move for the defender, who is well regarded in the Gunners setup.

The 23-year-old has never featured for Arsenal’s senior side but impressed on loan with 2.Bundesliga side VfL Bochum in 2019/20 before seeing his time with Cardiff City last term cut short due to injury.

Jordan Gabriel is Forest’s first-choice right-back at the moment but has drawn links to Blackpool and Sunderland, while Carl Jenkinson is still at the club but has not been given a squad number.

The update concerning Osei-Totu has certainly caught the attention of the City Ground fanbase, with many supporters taking to Twitter to share their thoughts…


