‘Wow’, ‘Great addition’ – Plenty of Port Vale fans are loving club’s recent player announcement

Port Vale have completed a deal to sign goalkeeper Lucas Covolan from National League side Torquay United.

Covolan’s name has been well-publicised in recent weeks, with the shot-stopper scoring a 95th minute equaliser against Hartlepool United in the National League play-off final earlier this month.

His efforts weren’t quite enough though, as Torquay missed out on promotion into the League Two, after being beaten on penalties by Hartlepool United.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke issued his thoughts on Covolan’s arrival, and was confident that he can succeed in the fourth tier.

“Lucas had a very good season with Torquay and has earned his right to move up the ladder. He is hungry to prove he’s a league-level player and we feel he has all the attributes to succeed at this level.”

Plenty of Port Vale supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Covolan’s arrival this summer.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Scored for Torquay against Hartlepool UTD in the playoffs final on Sunday. Great to have a new keeper in let’s see how this goes. UTV ❤️ #pvfc — Jonathan Turnock (@jw_turnock2) June 23, 2021

To be honest I thought he had a good game in the playoff final made several good saves also dealt with crosses. He was a wind up merchant but he played well — Terry Franks (@Telbut) June 23, 2021

wow 😍🇧🇷🇧🇷 — Port Vale Brasil (@PortValeBrasil) June 23, 2021

Can't wait until he scores at Hartlepool and celebrates in front of their fans. 🤣🕺🇧🇷 — Dan Phillips (@DanPhillipsPVFC) June 23, 2021

I thought he looked decent in the final on Sunday. — Paul Smith (@psmith2812) June 23, 2021

Looks a great addition. Good luck Lucas. — Matthew Barker (@S20Valiant) June 23, 2021

Get him upfront — Darren (@efcdaz1878) June 23, 2021