‘Wow’, ‘Gobsmacked’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as defender’s departure is confirmed

Birmingham City have recently announced that defender Steve Seddon has left the club to join League One side AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan deal.

Seddon spent the second-half of last year’s league campaign on loan with Portsmouth, and played his part as they finished in the top-six in the the third-tier.

He made 18 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side, but his efforts were unable to stop them from missing out on promotion after a defeat to Oxford United on penalties in their play-off semi-final.

This will be his second loan spell with AFC Wimbledon, with the full-back playing a starring role in their survival two seasons ago, as he scored the winner against Luton Town which kept them in League One.

Seddon has made five appearances for Birmingham’s first-team, but has struggled for consistent minutes with the Blues in recent seasons.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations over Seddon’s temporary move away from the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Gobsmacked……. Wimbledon………. ???? — Jeff Crapes (@JeffCrapes) September 24, 2020

Needed. Either needs to be sold or sent out on loan. Too good to sit on the bench and Pedersen will be too good under Karanka to let go or bench. — KW (@Kieranbcfc2) September 24, 2020

Why is he not either our back up for pedersen or out at a championship club getting experience he's spent the last two years in league 1… — steven cale (@stevencale) September 24, 2020

Good. He needs to be playing. — Lee (@Cybershmuck) September 24, 2020

Good luck….

We’ve kept hold of Pedersen so he wasn’t going to start games and got George Friend if needed so seemed pointless him being here and not playing regularly like Karanka has said all along. Should be a good move for him 👍🏻👍🏻 — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) September 24, 2020

Got to be left back coming in. Don't tell me we've left ourselves short in that position like we did last season. — Richard Carter (@R_J_Carter) September 24, 2020

Wow! Didn’t expect that, really disappointed as I’d have been giving him a chance over Peds myself before long! Back up left back needed now — KRO (@tommobcfc9) September 24, 2020

Pedersen hasn’t looked bothered since the lockdown. I’m surprised Seddon has been allowed to go out he’d have been in the team for me. — Chattatollah 1875 (@Chattatollah) September 24, 2020

Gutted for Seddon, think he deserved a chance. But at the same time we have Pederson, friend is experienced in the position and San Jose can play cb. — Sam Tomlinson (@samwt1991) September 24, 2020

Will be a good move if there is an option to re-call if needed. He can then continue to develop and come back if Pederson gets injured etc — Benny Boy (@ben_wallcroft) September 24, 2020

Why have you done that then?🥴 — Rich (@Richard_14) September 24, 2020

Why on earth has this happened? — Luke Kiely (@LukeKiely96) September 24, 2020