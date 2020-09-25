Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Wow’, ‘Gobsmacked’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as defender’s departure is confirmed

Published

6 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have recently announced that defender Steve Seddon has left the club to join League One side AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan deal. 

Seddon spent the second-half of last year’s league campaign on loan with Portsmouth, and played his part as they finished in the top-six in the the third-tier.

He made 18 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side, but his efforts were unable to stop them from missing out on promotion after a defeat to Oxford United on penalties in their play-off semi-final.

Can you name these former Birmingham City midfielders? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10

Which former Birmingham City midfielder is this?

This will be his second loan spell with AFC Wimbledon, with the full-back playing a starring role in their survival two seasons ago, as he scored the winner against Luton Town which kept them in League One.

Seddon has made five appearances for Birmingham’s first-team, but has struggled for consistent minutes with the Blues in recent seasons.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations over Seddon’s temporary move away from the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Wow’, ‘Gobsmacked’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as defender’s departure is confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: