‘Wow’, ‘Get in’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans are delighted with recent club announcement

Coventry City have confirmed that they have completed the signing of SC Paderborn winger Marcel Hilßner for an undisclosed fee.

Hilßner made 14 league appearances for the German side Hallescher on loan in the 2019/20 season, and will be eager to make a positive impact with his new club ahead of next season.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins issued his thoughts on Hilßner’s arrival, and outlined his attributes that the club’s fans can look forward to witnessing in the future.

“Marcel adds another exciting option to our squad and is someone we’re looking forward to working with. Marcel is a strong and creative attacking player who can play on either wing or in the centre, and he will be a great asset for us.”

Can you name the stadium of these EFL clubs? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

The Sky Blues recently won promotion into the Championship under the management of Mark Robins, after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Coventry have wasted no time in adding to their squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, having also signed Callum O’Hare on a permanent basis recently.

Plenty of Coventry City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Hilßner’s arrival at the club from SC Paderborn.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Gonna be a team of internationals next season — Jimi (@Jimi_Dyer) July 16, 2020

Get in! #PUSB pic.twitter.com/WrsylCLBIq — Carlos Van Dango, The last of the Mohicans (@SkyBlueBull) July 16, 2020

Robins getting his business done early. It’s what I like to see. Good times coming this season. Just announce Ricoh return now 👌🏾 — Ellis™ (@ellisismyname) July 16, 2020

Where has this come from under the radar on this! #PUSB — Bradders (@PUSBradders) July 16, 2020

This is out of nowhere — Jay Russell (@Jaycovrussell) July 16, 2020

Will this ever stop what an amazing start to push in the Championship — Myles Cadden (@Myles_Y) July 16, 2020

Wow, I didn't see that coming. Welcome to the club #PUSB — Chris McGrath (@chris2400) July 16, 2020

What? Have CCFC won the lottery? — Damon Hughes (@Damon3737) July 16, 2020