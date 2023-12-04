Highlights Sunderland and Newcastle set for highly anticipated FA Cup matchup at Stadium of Light after not playing each other since 2016.

Sunderland has a strong record in recent derby meetings, going undefeated in the last nine matches.

Michael Chopra, a former player for both clubs, expresses excitement to be in the away end for the game and openly supports Newcastle on social media.

Michael Chopra has revealed he ‘can’t wait’ for the Sunderland vs Newcastle FA Cup tie, as he also confirmed he will be in the away end for the big clash.

Sunderland and Newcastle set for first meeting since 2016

The Tyne-Wear derby is regarded as one of the best in England due to the animosity between the supporters, but it’s a fixture that hasn’t been played since 2016.

However, the two clubs were pulled out of the hat to play in the FA Cup next month, with the game to be played at the Stadium of Light.

So, it promises to be a massive occasion in the north-east, and whilst the Magpies will start as firm favourites, the Black Cats will fancy their chances of pulling off a shock in front of their own fans.

Plus, they have a great record in the derby, as they haven’t tasted defeat in the last nine meetings, which stretched back to 2011.

Michael Chopra reacts to FA Cup draw

One man who knows all about the derby is Chopra, as the boyhood Newcastle fan came through the ranks at St. James’ Park, but he also turned out for Sunderland, with a one-year spell at Cardiff City sandwiched in between.

During his time with the Magpies, Chopra would score against Sunderland in a win at the Stadium of Light, and he would also turn out in the derby wearing red-and-white, in a game that finished 1-1.

But, it wasn’t without controversy for the striker, as he had to deny claims he refused to shoot when presented with a late chance to help Sunderland to victory.

Despite turning out for both, it’s no secret that Chopra remains a Newcastle fan, and he made that clear once again on social media as he reacted to the draw.

“Wow, Sunderland v Newcastle in the FA Cup. Unbelievable games to play, can’t wait to be in the away end. Toon toon.”

Sunderland will start as underdogs

This will be the first derby game since Newcastle’s takeover, and the investment put into the team in the past few years means they will understandably start as favourites, even if the intense atmosphere will be against them.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently sixth in the Premier League as they push to finish in the top four once again this season.

Meanwhile, Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland are ninth in the Championship, with promotion the target for the Wearside outfit.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Both teams have a very busy schedule ahead of this fixture, with Sunderland playing eight games between now and the cup tie, whilst Newcastle will be in action eight times.

When is Sunderland vs Newcastle?

A specific date for the game hasn’t been confirmed yet, although we know it will be played on the weekend from Friday 5th January to Monday 8th.

It’s certain to be a televised pick, but, again, that is yet to be announced, and the police and safety groups will no doubt have a big say on when the game will kick-off.