Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League Two

‘Wow’, ‘Fantastic’ – These fans react as Grimsby make significant decision

Published

59 seconds ago

on

League Two strugglers Grimsby Town have confirmed the appointment of Ian Holloway as their new boss after sacking Michael Jolley last month.

The Mariners are currently sitting in 21st place in the fourth-tier, just four points ahead of the relegation zone and have not won a game since the end of September.

Therefore, bringing in a manager of Holloway’s calibre is considered a real coup, with the 56-year-old having won promotion to the Premier League with Blackpool and Crystal Palace in the past.

The news was announced on Grimsby’s official site this afternoon and they also confirmed that the new chief has acquired shares in the club and will attend full board meetings moving forward.

Grimsby Town through the decade: How much do you remember about the 2010/11 season?

1 of 15

What division were Grimsby in during the 2010/11 campaign?

So, it’s very much a long-term plan for both Holloway and the board and it’s fair to say that it has understandably excited the fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Wow’, ‘Fantastic’ – These fans react as Grimsby make significant decision

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: