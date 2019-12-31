‘Wow’, ‘Fantastic’ – These fans react as Grimsby make significant decision

League Two strugglers Grimsby Town have confirmed the appointment of Ian Holloway as their new boss after sacking Michael Jolley last month.

The Mariners are currently sitting in 21st place in the fourth-tier, just four points ahead of the relegation zone and have not won a game since the end of September.

Therefore, bringing in a manager of Holloway’s calibre is considered a real coup, with the 56-year-old having won promotion to the Premier League with Blackpool and Crystal Palace in the past.

The news was announced on Grimsby’s official site this afternoon and they also confirmed that the new chief has acquired shares in the club and will attend full board meetings moving forward.

So, it’s very much a long-term plan for both Holloway and the board and it’s fair to say that it has understandably excited the fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Wot a coup. — Collo57 (@Collo571) December 31, 2019

Great appointment! 👏 — Rory (@RoryHarper1) December 31, 2019

Fantastic appointment! — Chris Whitfield (@Whitty_1987) December 31, 2019

Get in😍😍😍😍🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — S (@182Sjl) December 31, 2019

Announce promotion — Jack Brighton (@jackBrighton8) December 31, 2019

Wow! Huge step down for him but good news for the club. All the best — Unknown (@h3rry8901) December 31, 2019

Brilliant! An end of year treat none of us were expecting a few days ago! Really pleased with this appointment – lots of experience and, if nothing else, should make post match interviews entertaining! #GTFC #WelcomeOllie — Jon Gerlis (@JRGerlis) December 31, 2019