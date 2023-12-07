Highlights Bernie Slaven criticizes sporting directors, suggesting they have limited influence and must please owners rather than coaches.

Slaven reveals that Speakman questioned Mowbray's tactics, indicating a difference in vision between the two.

Despite the surprising decision to sack Mowbray, a change in manager might be best for Sunderland in the long-term due to the difference in vision between Speakman and Mowbray.

Former Middlesbrough player Bernie Slaven has given his say on Sunderland’s decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray.

Slaven is a former teammate of the 60-year-old, who was dismissed by the Black Cats earlier this week.

Mowbray had overseen three games in a row without a win, and just two victories in their last nine league fixtures, which saw the team drop out of the play-off places.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has come under criticism for the decision, with the recruitment chief heavily involved in the running of the Wearside outfit.

Many were surprised at the departure of Mowbray, who had earned a lot of credit for his role in making Sunderland competitive in the Championship.

Slaven: “Wow!”

Slaven has criticised Speakman for getting involved in the running of the team, suggesting his role at the club is quite limited.

The 63-year-old has claimed that Speakman questioned Mowbray’s tactics following the 1-1 draw away to Millwall that proved his final game in charge of the side.

“Sporting directors at clubs are no more than nodding donkeys to the owners, they know they have to please the owner and chief exec as opposed to the coach as they can sack him,” wrote Slaven, via Twitter.

“I heard from a great source today, this guy quizzed Mowbray after the game on Sat about tactics.

“Wow!”

Sunderland are now searching for a replacement to Mowbray following his departure earlier this week.

Mike Dodds has been placed in charge of the first team squad in the meantime, with a shortlist being drawn up of potential appointments.

No concrete front-runner has yet emerged as a leading candidate to take over the role, with a decision not expected on a successor before this weekend.

Dodds is likely to oversee at least one, if not two or three games in charge during his stint as an interim head coach.

Sunderland league position

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

The Black Cats currently sit ninth in the Championship table after 19 games played.

Mowbray led the team to a top six finish in their first campaign back in the second division last year, narrowly missing out on promotion via the play-offs.

Sunderland are aiming to go one step further this season, but have opted to try and do so with a different manager at the helm.

It remains to be seen who will be Mowbray’s long-term replacement.

The Wearside outfit face a huge clash this weekend when they face promotion rivals West Brom at the Stadium of Light on 9 December.

The right call

A sporting director being heavily involved in the running of the club is not a new phenomenon, just look at Stuart Webber’s involvement at Norwich City before his departure earlier this year.

This is the structure of the modern football club, and Speakman has played a big role in turning things around at Sunderland.

It was a surprising decision to sack Mowbray and, on the face of it, it was a harsh one.

But it is clear that there was a difference in vision between Speakman and Mowbray, so a change in manager might be best for everyone in the long-term.