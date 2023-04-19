Birmingham City defender Dion Sanderson has taken to Twitter to laud Neil Etheridge for the goalkeeper's performance during yesterday's meeting with Millwall.

Etheridge was brought on as a substitute for John Ruddy in the first-half of this fixture after his team-mate suffered an injury.

The goalkeeper went on to play a major role in helping Birmingham clinch an impressive victory over the Lions at The Den.

Lukas Jutkiewicz opened the scoring for Birmingham in the 28th minute as he slotted an effort past George Long after being played through by Reda Khadra.

Millwall went close to levelling proceedings before the break as Jake Cooper narrowly missed the target with a header.

Following the restart, Khadra forced Long into a save before Millwall put Birmingham under a considerable amount of pressure.

Oliver Burke was denied by Neil Etheridge who then produced a save to prevent Andreas Voglsammer from scoring.

Etheridge made a fine double stop from Callum Styles and Tom Bradshaw as Millwall continued to push for an equaliser.

Birmingham managed to hold on to secure all three points on their travels.

As a result of this victory, the Blues moved up to 15th in the league standings.

What has Dion Sanderson said about Neil Etheridge's performance?

After Birmingham's win over Millwall, Sanderson reacted to Etheridge's display on Twitter.

The centre-back posted: "Neil Etheridge wow."

Will Birmingham be able to back up this victory on Saturday?

It is hardly a surprise that Sanderson was impressed by Etheridge's performance as the keeper was on top form last night.

The keeper made a total of six saves against Millwall as he claimed a clean-sheet in this particular fixture.

If Ruddy is not fit enough to play this weekend, Etheridge will be handed another opportunity to showcase his talent against Blackpool.

Having recorded an impressive Sofascore match rating of 7.90 against Millwall, the 33-year-old will be full of confidence heading into this upcoming clash.

Birmingham may prove to be too strong for Blackpool if they are firing on all cylinders this weekend as their opponents have lost four of their last five league games and are seemingly on the verge of suffering relegation to League One.

As for Sanderson, there is a possibility that he could return to the club's match-day squad for this fixture as he recently stepped up his recovery from a back injury by featuring for Birmingham's Under-21 side in their clash with Watford.