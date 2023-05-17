Curtis Davies has posted his response to Luton Town’s successful play-off semi-final turnaround on Tuesday night.

The former defender competed for the Hatters from 2003 to 2005, earning his breakthrough into senior football at Kenilworth Road.

Davies played over 50 times for the club, helping the team to promotion from League One in 2004.

Now Rob Edwards’ side have a chance at promotion to the Premier League following their 2-0 win at home against Sunderland.

How did Curtis Davies react to Luton Town’s win over Sunderland?

Davies was at the game as part of Sky Sports’ coverage, meaning he snapped some pictures of the celebrations that took place post-game, with supporters taking to the pitch to revel in their side’s victory.

The 38-year-old highlighted the atmosphere that the home fans generated for the occasion.

He also praised the work that Edwards has done to bring this squad to this point.

“Wow!” wrote Davies, via Twitter.

“What a night at Kenny!

“Amazing job done by Rob Edwards and his team.”

Luton overturned a 2-1 deficit from Saturday’s first leg at the Stadium of Light to earn their place in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Goals from Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer gave Luton a 2-0 half-time lead that put the side 3-2 up on aggregate, which proved decisive.

The Hatters will face the winner of Wednesday night’s clash between Middlesbrough and Coventry City, in which the tie is nicely poised at 0-0.

The final will take place later this month, with a place in the Premier League at stake.

The winner will join Burnley and Sheffield United in competing in the top flight next season, with Edwards’ side looking to end an over 30-year wait for the club to return to England’s premier division.

Can Luton secure Premier League promotion?

Luton certainly has a great chance now that they just have one more game to seal their fate.

They will still have to face a tough side, whoever comes out of tonight’s other semi-final will prove a difficult opponent.

But to reach the final in itself is a huge achievement given where Luton have been in recent years, and highlights how impressive their rise through the divisions has been.

The Hatters will fancy their chances regardless of opponent given how well they have performed this season.

Edwards took over the role midway through the campaign, but has taken the team from strength to strength.