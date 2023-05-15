The atmosphere inside the CBS Arena on Sunday afternoon has been highlighted in a viral clip online.

Coventry City hosted Middlesbrough in the first leg of the two teams’ play-off semi-final.

A 0-0 draw has kept things even going into this midweek’s second leg at the Riverside.

The winner will face either Luton Town or Sunderland at Wembley Stadium later this month for a place in the Premier League for next season.

How was the atmosphere at the CBS Arena on Sunday?

The crowd could be heard from well outside the stadium during the game, leading to a post on social media observing the raucous-nature of the atmosphere.

Supporters have really gotten behind Mark Robins’ side as they continue their climb up the English football pyramid, and will now be hoping that they can earn a place at Wembley on Wednesday night.

How have fans responded to the Coventry City atmosphere from their play-off semi-final first leg?

Here is how Coventry fans responded to the viral video that has emerged from the games…

Coventry fans claimed they have goosebumps from the occasion, making it one to remember for supporters for a long time, even if the result didn’t quite go in their favo

Those inside the stadium confirmed that the atmosphere was indeed as loud as it appears in the video.

Others pointed out what it might have sounded like if a goal had gone in, highlighting another previously well celebrated goal from this team.

While some pointed out the many people in the city who were no doubt going about their day during the game itself.

“Wow,” was all many could say in response.

This clip also highlighted the journey the club has been through in recent years, having been in League Two just a few seasons ago.

While rival fans showed their envy by claiming that they wished their home support sounded as good, with good luck wishes coming courtesy of Wolves ahead of Wednesday night’s second leg.