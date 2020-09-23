‘Wow’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are delighted with club’s recent player announcement

Nottingham Forest have recently announced that they have completed the permanent signing of Harry Arter from AFC Bournemouth.

Arter spent last season on loan with Fulham, and played his part in their promotion-winning season last term under the management of Scott Parker.

Nottingham Forest haven’t had the ideal start to this year’s league campaign, and are currently sat 22nd in the Championship table after two matches.

The Reds missed out on a top-six finish last season, after a disappointing end towards the end of the campaign, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side mount a serious push for promotion towards the Premier League this term.

Arter could be in line to make his Nottingham Forest debut on Friday, when they take on Huddersfield Town, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Arter’s arrival at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Quite possibly our best signing of the window. He is a quality player and one I never thought we would get. Him alongside Colback is dreamy but we all know it's Yates that will be his midfield partner. No excuses now Sabri. #nffc — FTID (@4evaNFFC) September 22, 2020

Wow. That was a shock! Fantastic!!! — Forest Way (@TheForestWay) September 22, 2020

Some will still moan #nffc Marinakis means business and has backed Sabri — Nate (@nwhitt123) September 22, 2020

Wow. Didn’t think this would happen. I know the players have to deliver, but now so does Sabri. Little room for error if in fact there ever was! Get the new guys blooded and play them. Come on you reds! #NFFC — Sibling Chris (@SiblingChris) September 22, 2020

Great signing. We should to be well covered defensively this season! — Dougal McShoogle🌟🌟🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DougalMcShoogle) September 22, 2020

Class signing but really need to get rid of some players now, way too many players on the books — Chombo25 (@DOUBLEJAXTER) September 22, 2020

Smashing signing — Gl3NN (@Gl3nnC77) September 22, 2020

Great signing. Need to shift a few out now though. — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) September 22, 2020

let’s go still not going up though — a 🕊 (@nffcaidan_) September 22, 2020