‘Wow’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are delighted with club’s recent player announcement

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have recently announced that they have completed the permanent signing of Harry Arter from AFC Bournemouth. 

Arter spent last season on loan with Fulham, and played his part in their promotion-winning season last term under the management of Scott Parker.

Nottingham Forest haven’t had the ideal start to this year’s league campaign, and are currently sat 22nd in the Championship table after two matches.

The Reds missed out on a top-six finish last season, after a disappointing end towards the end of the campaign, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side mount a serious push for promotion towards the Premier League this term.

Arter could be in line to make his Nottingham Forest debut on Friday, when they take on Huddersfield Town, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Arter’s arrival at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


