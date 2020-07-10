Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Wow’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans are loving latest club announcement involving Rangers

11 mins ago

Coventry City have announced that they will take on Scottish giants Rangers in a friendly match on Saturday 25th July. 

The Sky Blues have recently won promotion into the Championship after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Whilst Rangers were left frustrated as the 2019/20 season was concluded early due to off-the-field events, which led to Celtic beating them to the Scottish Premiership title again.

But Mark Robins’ side will be hoping they can get some much-needed game time ahead of pre-season against Steven Gerrard’s men.

Due to recent off-the-field problems, supporters won’t be allowed to watch the match between Coventry City and Rangers in person, with the game being played behind-closed-doors.

Plenty of Coventry City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this latest friendly announcement involving Rangers.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


