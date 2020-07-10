‘Wow’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans are loving latest club announcement involving Rangers

Coventry City have announced that they will take on Scottish giants Rangers in a friendly match on Saturday 25th July.

The Sky Blues have recently won promotion into the Championship after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Whilst Rangers were left frustrated as the 2019/20 season was concluded early due to off-the-field events, which led to Celtic beating them to the Scottish Premiership title again.

But Mark Robins’ side will be hoping they can get some much-needed game time ahead of pre-season against Steven Gerrard’s men.

Due to recent off-the-field problems, supporters won’t be allowed to watch the match between Coventry City and Rangers in person, with the game being played behind-closed-doors.

Plenty of Coventry City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this latest friendly announcement involving Rangers.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

What’s the point in playing smaller, weaker teams? We should have pre seasons against teams who would stretch us. — Coventry_Council_City of Culture 2021 (@CouncilCoventry) July 10, 2020

Shame we can’t go. That would of been brilliant — Craig Coventry city 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@craigtaggart96) July 10, 2020

Class, shame we can’t go 😔 — LJ (@louisjones04) July 10, 2020

Playing one of the biggest clubs in Britain at their home ground and we can’t even go.😞 — gregory (@filipposgregory) July 10, 2020

This would of been class away day — Ellis™ (@ellisismyname) July 10, 2020

i would so have gone 🙁 — mike smith🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 6/2019 (@mikesmith1987) July 10, 2020

Oh wow, brilliant — Callum (@GraciousGustavo) July 10, 2020

How class this would’ve been with fans :/ — Lorcan Thorpe (@lorcan_thorpe) July 10, 2020

It's crazy we've got pre season games while the teams we are going to be playing are still playing their season. — Si (@Si_81) July 10, 2020