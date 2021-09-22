‘Wow can he defend!’ – Neil Warnock issues message on summer arrival at Middlesbrough

Neil Warnock has paid tribute to Lee Peltier’s influence on and off the pitch since his summer arrival at Middlesbrough when the manager spoke to TeessideLive.

Warnock said: “In the dressing room he’ll tell people if they’re not doing their stuff, and he’s not bothered who he talks to. He’s got a great personality and the lads will learn a lot from him.

“Yes, he is limited. He can’t go forward like a lot of these lads can. But wow can he defend! It’s no coincidence we’ve had two clean sheets so far and he started in both of them.”

Peltier, 34, has played under Warnock at Leeds United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough, with Boro just two points above the relegation zone the experience in the side could become even more crucial in an otherwise youthful squad.

Peltier managed just four appearances for West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League last season, he will equal that tally if he plays a part at in-form Reading this weekend, and therefore Warnock has done him a favour once again giving the versatile full back an opportunity.

The former Liverpool man could continue to be Boro’s utility man this season having started their last two outings at left back. Wherever Warnock’s men are light, Peltier will supply the cover.

Are these 22 Middlesbrough stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Middlesbrough’s first league win at the Riverside Stadium came against Chelsea – True or false? True False

The Verdict

Peltier was a surprising signing this summer however it is not a shock to see Warnock using his contacts and getting the best out of them.

Boro already have Darnell Fisher and Anfernee Dijksteel who play in Peltier’s specialist position but considering the 72-year-old is currently implementing a back three system the 34-year-old is comfortable as less high energy wing back.

Boro are in need of a result when they travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday, a loss would cause some further questioning over Warnock’s job security where a win could have them just a point off the play-offs – pivotal.