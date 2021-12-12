‘Wow’, ‘Blows my mind’ – These Portsmouth fans react as footage shared from weekend win over Morecambe

Portsmouth continued their fine form in the league as they beat Morecambe 2-0 at Fratton Park yesterday.

🧤 One more time for that save from Gavin Bazunu#Pompey pic.twitter.com/vKDo64jkMY — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) December 12, 2021

Danny Cowley’s side took the lead through Marcus Harness but they had to wait until the 77th minute to seal the points when Connor Ogilvie struck the all-important second.

And, whilst Pompey will feel they merited the win on the balance of play, the visitors had chances of their own, with Gavin Bazunu called into action on several occasions.

Undoubtedly, his best moment came when he denied Aaron Phillips a spectacular goal with a fingertip save that he somehow managed to push onto the post, with Portsmouth sharing footage of the excellent stop on Twitter.

The Ireland international joined the club on loan from Manchester City in the summer and the support have quickly taken to the 19-year-old, who is a key player under Cowley.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Blows my mind how he's only 19 and he absolutely dominates the box, he's definitely gonna make it to the top https://t.co/Umr9F7oBCd — Jake (@jakewoods_) December 12, 2021

Our Best keeper since Jamo by far https://t.co/wCDof3EZ6s — Russ (@russ_pfc) December 12, 2021

Saw it in real motion yesterday. Wow. https://t.co/yPszzwD0wK — CV (@ChrisVeale4) December 12, 2021

I was directly behind that shot in the North Stand. Hit like a bullet into the top corner, goa…. nooo, was it a bird, was it a plane, no, it was superkeeper Gavin Bazunu. You don’t get saves better than that, I will remember it for a long time. #PFC — Paul Spencer (@spenno13) December 12, 2021

Great keeper. He will 100% go to the very top. — stead595 (@EddieStead595) December 12, 2021

I’m already sad he’s not ours to keep — 🇬🇧🇩🇪 Alex Cush (@BlueArmyAlex) December 12, 2021

Top keeper can we still hang on to him or is there a recall clause in January? — wes knight (@knight37) December 12, 2021