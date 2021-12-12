Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘Wow’, ‘Blows my mind’ – These Portsmouth fans react as footage shared from weekend win over Morecambe

Portsmouth continued their fine form in the league as they beat Morecambe 2-0 at Fratton Park yesterday.

Danny Cowley’s side took the lead through Marcus Harness but they had to wait until the 77th minute to seal the points when Connor Ogilvie struck the all-important second.

And, whilst Pompey will feel they merited the win on the balance of play, the visitors had chances of their own, with Gavin Bazunu called into action on several occasions.

Undoubtedly, his best moment came when he denied Aaron Phillips a spectacular goal with a fingertip save that he somehow managed to push onto the post, with Portsmouth sharing footage of the excellent stop on Twitter.

The Ireland international joined the club on loan from Manchester City in the summer and the support have quickly taken to the 19-year-old, who is a key player under Cowley.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


