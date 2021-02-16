Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Wow’, ‘Best 11 we have’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to starting XI vs Stoke City

Published

10 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday go in search of consecutive Championship victories for just the second time this season when they travel to Stoke City tonight.

Neil Thompson, whose been in temporary charge since the departure of Tony Pulis in December, has guided the Owls to six victories from his nine matches, which has seen the Hillsborough side move to within one point of second-tier safety.

With both Rotherham and Coventry not in action this evening, three points here will be enough to see Wednesday climb out of the danger-zone, albeit for 24 hours, depending on results tomorrow.

The Owls weren’t in action on Saturday after their trip to Swansea City was postponed due to the weather, which means Thompson’s players have enjoyed a rare seven-day break from their victory over Wycombe last Tuesday.

And the interim Wednesday manager has stuck with the same side that beat the Championship’s bottom side at Hillsborough – meaning Callum Paterson partners the inform Jordan Rhodes upfront.

Here, we’ve been looking at how the Owls faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the starting XI at the Bet365 Stadium:


