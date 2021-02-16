‘Wow’, ‘Best 11 we have’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to starting XI vs Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday go in search of consecutive Championship victories for just the second time this season when they travel to Stoke City tonight.

Neil Thompson, whose been in temporary charge since the departure of Tony Pulis in December, has guided the Owls to six victories from his nine matches, which has seen the Hillsborough side move to within one point of second-tier safety.

With both Rotherham and Coventry not in action this evening, three points here will be enough to see Wednesday climb out of the danger-zone, albeit for 24 hours, depending on results tomorrow.

The Owls weren’t in action on Saturday after their trip to Swansea City was postponed due to the weather, which means Thompson’s players have enjoyed a rare seven-day break from their victory over Wycombe last Tuesday.

And the interim Wednesday manager has stuck with the same side that beat the Championship’s bottom side at Hillsborough – meaning Callum Paterson partners the inform Jordan Rhodes upfront.

Here, we’ve been looking at how the Owls faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the starting XI at the Bet365 Stadium:

Here's how we line up this evening! #STOSHW The Owls are unchanged from our victory over Wycombe 🦉 Come on, lads! 👊 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 16, 2021

wow — kyle (@kyIesw) February 16, 2021

I love the idea of if we win you keep your place, place worth fighting for https://t.co/12OBRggsM8 — JW🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JackWarbs) February 16, 2021

If it ain’t broke, and all that… — SWFC one stop shop (@OneSwfc) February 16, 2021

Best 11 we have. Fully rested. Let’s ave em! — Daz (@Bobbydazzler29) February 16, 2021

Has bannan ever had a rest, not complaining like — kieran kemp (@kierankemp6) February 16, 2021

Rhodesinho starts 😍 — Wednesday Trey (@SWFC_Trey) February 16, 2021

Unchanged side… C pats and Rhodes up front… you love to see it 🤩 https://t.co/3I2uaC7bRX — CLAIRE X (@clurrrrxhx) February 16, 2021